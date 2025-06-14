KEO World Launches WORKEO for Payments Between Companies and Transaction Financing

New solution integrates payment management and financing, with extended terms for suppliers and accelerated collections.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / KEO World, a global leader in digital technology and innovation, announces its entry into the Brazilian market. The company, specialized in innovative and fully digital payment and financing solutions between companies, launches, in partnership with BTG Pactual, Workeo - a financing platform powered by artificial intelligence and with a payment core based on blockchain, transforming the global B2B payments and inventory financing market. Workeo's technology democratizes access to a platform that was previously restricted to large corporations, now available for companies of all sizes in Brazil. The solution facilitates transactions, making them safer and more efficient while establishing a new standard for financial accessibility and operational excellence.

The launch comes at a strategic moment for the Brazilian market, where a significant portion of companies, especially medium-sized ones, still face difficulties accessing working capital credit essential for driving their businesses. According to studies from SEBRAE and data from CNDL/SPC Brazil, many of these companies continue to operate outside the traditional financial system - a reality also recognized by the Central Bank of Brazil.

"The arrival in Brazil marks a strategic step for KEO World. Together with BTG Pactual, we combine cutting-edge technology with the financial solidity of one of the most respected institutions in Latin America. Together, we will expand access to working capital quickly, safely, and intelligently, driving the growth of thousands of Brazilian companies," highlights Paolo Fidanza, CEO and founder of KEO World.

Through this partnership, KEO World and BTG Pactual Empresas offer a complete digital platform that covers all stages of B2B payments - from financing to transaction execution. The solution enables fast, secure, and transparent payments with financing options of up to 90 days per invoice, providing greater flexibility in cash flow and significant efficiency gains in financial operations. *Personalized digital experience* Unlike standardized solutions offered by traditional banks and fintechs, Workeo provides personalized digital credit lines with flexible use and automatic reuse, without hidden fees and with conditions tailored to each client's cash flow and profile. The platform also allows for global multi-currency inventory financing as well as real-time invoice settlement even when suppliers do not offer credit. The solution promotes cash flow optimization and increases companies' purchasing power by significantly reducing costs and eliminating inefficiencies by replacing manual processes with a 100% digital experience powered by artificial intelligence. "We are committed to offering innovative solutions that meet the real needs of Brazilian companies. The partnership with KEO World represents another significant technological advancement in our credit offering to entrepreneurs," states Gabriel Motomura, partner and co-head of BTG Pactual

About KEO World

Founded in 2020 and based in Miami, USA, KEO World has processed over $1 billion in revenue volume with direct clients and operates in markets such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, and Peru. The company is recognized for its exclusive technology and customized solutions for B2B payments and digital inventory financing. www.keoworld.com

Media Contact

Organization: KEO World

Contact Person Name: Carlos Mejia

Website: https://keoworld.com

Email: press@keoworld.com

Contact Number: +13057338167

City: Miami

State: FL

Country: United States

SOURCE: KEO World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/keo-world-launches-workeo-for-payments-between-companies-and-tran-1039597