STAKEREUM LLC: Stakereums Native Token $SKM Presale Now Live as Pioneering Real-World Asset Staking Platform Set to Launch

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / Stakereum has officially launched the presale of its native $SKM token, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi). This presale paves the way for the upcoming launch of Stakereum's next-generation staking platform, which seamlessly integrates blockchain technology with real-world asset (RWA) investments. This groundbreaking initiative empowers users globally to earn passive income with exposure to tangible economic sectors including real estate, agriculture, hospitality, ETFs, and more - setting a new benchmark for transparency, security, and financial inclusion.

"With Stakereum, we've taken a bold step to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world investments," said Olajide Alonge, Co-founder of Stakereum "This isn't just another staking platform - it's a movement toward economic empowerment, sustainability, and real-world impact. Our mission is to create a transparent, scalable ecosystem where every staker becomes a stakeholder in diversified real assets.

A Staking Advancement Rooted in Tangible Assets

Unlike traditional staking platforms that rely solely on token emissions or blockchain activities for yield, Stakereum introduces a hybrid model allowing users to stake their native $SKM tokens on curated real-world investment opportunities through its unique "staking tribe" pools. Each tribe represents a smart contract-bound investment collective, enabling users to earn returns tied directly to real asset performance such as real estate projects, agricultural ventures, hospitality investments, and regulated market instruments.

This innovative structure expands staking beyond crypto yields, offering stability and diversification by linking rewards to the economic success of physical assets.

Key Features of Stakereum's Advanced Staking Platform

Real-World Asset Integration: Stake on real estate, agriculture, hospitality, ETFs, and other tangible sectors to combine crypto growth with real asset stability.

Non-Custodial Security: Users retain full control over their digital assets, protected by multi-factor authentication, including wallet logins, phone verification, and Google Authenticator.

USDT Staking & $SKM Rewards: Stake USDT to earn $SKM tokens and stake $SKM to earn USDT, fostering dynamic portfolio growth.

Community "Tribe" Staking: Pool resources with like-minded users in tribes to invest collectively in vetted real-world projects.

Automated Rewards & Seamless Withdrawals: Smart contracts deliver instant rewards and trustless withdrawals without lock-in periods, ensuring liquidity and user autonomy.

Flexible Staking Plans: Choose from fixed-term (StakeLock), automated dynamic yield (StakeBank), or goal-oriented (StakeDream) plans tailored to personal investment strategies.

Transparency & Efficiency: Powered by Binance Smart Chain for fast transactions and low fees, with a real-time analytics dashboard providing full ecosystem visibility.

$SKM Token: The Power Behind Stakereum

The $SKM token, native to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), serves as the backbone of the Stakereum ecosystem. Beyond staking utility, $SKM enables:

Participation in decentralized governance to influence platform evolution.

Payment of transaction fees with discounts incentivizing active engagement.

Access to a broad array of real-world asset investment opportunities integrated into the platform.

Presale Now Live

As part of its phased rollout, Stakereum's $SKM token presale officially launched, May 19, 2025, giving early adopters the opportunity to participate in the platform's growing ecosystem.

To join Stakereum's presale, visit https://app.stakereum.com/buy , connect your wallet and complete your purchase using supported cryptocurrencies.

Stakereum's Roadmap: A Bold Vision for DeFi Growth

Stakereum is gearing up to redefine decentralized finance with a roadmap that fuses technical precision and real-world relevance.

What's Next

Following the presale, Stakereum will roll out the full platform deployment, activating smart contracts and staking functionalities that ensure secure, non-custodial participation. A standout milestone will be the integration of real-world assets (RWAs), aligning blockchain staking with tangible investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, Stakereum will drive ecosystem expansion, introduce community-driven governance, and pursue listings on major exchanges-both centralized and decentralized. Their roadmap also emphasizes continuous technical refinement to support scalability, strengthen security, and deliver a streamlined staking experience.

About Stakereum

Stakereum is a cutting-edge DeFi platform blending blockchain technology with real-world asset investments to deliver a unique staking experience. It empowers users with full non-custodial control, ensuring security and transparency. By backing stakes with tangible assets and offering automated rewards, Stakereum fosters sustainable financial growth. This innovative approach bridges traditional finance and decentralized economies, enabling users to grow wealth responsibly and transparently in a trustless environment.

