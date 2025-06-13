Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 17:57 Uhr
JBS Begins Trading on the NYSE, Completes Dual Listing with Brazil's B3

JBS, one of the world's largest food companies, begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol JBS, marking the completion of its dual listing strategy. The initiative reflects the company's global footprint and diversified operations, with shares now listed on both the NYSE and Brazil's B3 stock exchange.

Since Monday, June 9, JBS securities in Brazil have been trading on the B3 through Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) under the symbol JBSS32.

According to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS, the NYSE listing represents a significant milestone. "Joining the NYSE is a source of great pride for all of us at JBS," said Tomazoni. "It recognizes our successful track record, built on resilience, determination, and a commitment to the future, as well as our entrepreneurial journey. This step strengthens our access to global capital markets and enhances our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders, team members, and the communities we serve."

The dual listing is designed to unlock shareholder value, align the capital structure with JBS's global profile, and expand access to investment opportunities-while preserving financial discipline. "Our presence on the NYSE is a strategic move to optimize our capital structure and broaden our investor base," said Guilherme Cavalcanti, CFO of JBS. "We are entering this new chapter with robust financial management and a clear strategy for sustainable and profitable growth."

Through the BDR structure on the B3, JBS ensures that Brazilian investors continue to have access to the company's equity. The BDRs trade similarly to common shares. Any dividends declared by JBS N.V. on its Class A shares will be passed on to BDR holders. Under the approved terms, every two common shares of JBS S.A. were exchanged for one BDR representing one Class A share. Holders of JBS S.A. ADRs received one Class A share for each ADR on a one-to-one basis.

JBS is a global leader in protein-based foods, with a diversified production platform spanning 17 countries. With over 250 production facilities, JBS serves more than 300,000 customers and distributes products to over 180 markets. Founded in Brazil 72 years ago, the company currently employs approximately 280,000 people worldwide.

"Over the past seven decades, we have built a diversified global platform backed by strong brands and a value-added product portfolio," said Tomazoni. "Our success is driven by a high-performance culture and a dedicated team. We have the right people in the right places, and their commitment makes it possible for JBS to reach a level of operational excellence that sets us apart."

© 2025 PR Newswire
