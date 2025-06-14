New To The Street: Future of Batteries Summit 2025 to Accelerate US Energy Transition and Solid-State Battery Manufacturing

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / New to The Street (NTTS) and High Performance Battery Technology (HPB) announce the launch of the Future of Batteries (FOB) Summit, an exclusive gathering in New York City for industry leaders ready to scale solid-state battery production in the United States. This inaugural summit with the theme, 'Bridging Innovation: From Proven European Battery Technology to Scalable US Manufacturing', will take place from June 17-19 in some of NYC's most exclusive locations.



FOB Summit offers practical dialogue aimed at commercializing advanced solid-state battery technologies in the US market, crucial for renewable energy storage, electric mobility, and infrastructure resilience.



Vince Caruso, CEO of NTTS, said, "This summit brings European battery technology leaders into direct conversation with US manufacturers, investors and media. It's all about real opportunities to license, produce and scale innovation here in the United States."



Bringing proven solid-state battery technology from Europe to US manufacturing is a pivotal step for sustainable energy security," added Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB. "We are not here to discuss technology in theory. We are here to transfer it into manufacturing. Our battery technology is non-flammable, built for long life and more environmentally friendly than conventional batteries. The next step is execution in the American market and FOB is designed as a launchpad for these cross-Atlantic partnerships." said Dr. Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB.



With confirmed speakers from Porsche Consulting, Jonas & Redmann, ZNL Energy, and McKinsey & Company, the summit convenes decision-makers for high-level conversations around licensing, infrastructure, and supply chain readiness.



Marcus Andreas Olsen, Business Development Manager at ZNL Energy, a separator technology provider said, "The US battery market requires a robust supply chain, safety, and consistent quality. At ZNL, we are contributing advanced separator technologies to make solid-state batteries more scalable. FOB brings together the kind of strategic dialogue and partnerships needed to make that possible."



Dr. Ing. Harald Wanka from Jonas & Redmann, an automation and production systems company, will be joining the summit virtually from Germany. He added, "From automated production lines to technical execution, we know what is needed to scale. This summit is the right forum to align strategies and timelines."



Taking place in iconic venues including the Blackbarn restaurant, FOB provides networking sessions to foster immediate and lasting business connections. With panels on licensing, policy alignment, and manufacturing scalability, attendees will explore solutions to real-world challenges facing battery commercialization.



US manufacturers and investors seeking to participate or learn more about the Future of Batteries Summit 2025 can apply via the event website: https://hpb.ch/fob-summit-2025-waitlist-0.

Attendance is limited to ensure impactful interactions. If you would like to participate in the summit or have any questions for the organisers, write to Monica Brennan (Head of Communications) at NTTS: monica@newtothestreet.com.



About New to The Street (NTTS)

NTTS is a US-based business media platform that profiles emerging growth companies on television and digital channels. With over a decade of experience in investor engagement and strategic promotion, NTTS connects innovators with the capital and partnerships they need to scale.



About High Performance Battery (HPB)

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a German company specializing in the research and development of a new generation of batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme longevity and significantly improved

environmental properties, and is already ready for series production thanks to an innovative production process. HPB cooperates with renowned European plant manufacturers for industrial production. High Performance Battery Technology GmbH, based in Bonn/DE, is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen/CH, which is responsible for financing the research work.

Media Contact: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/future-of-batteries-summit-2025-to-accelerate-us-energy-transition-and-solid-s-1039608