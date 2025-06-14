Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 14.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.06.2025 19:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shenzhen Fumot Technology Co., Ltd.: FUMOT to Unveil Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Vape at World Vape Show Dubai

SHENZHEN, China, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovative vaping technology brand FUMOT announces its participation at the prestigious World Vape Show (WVS) Dubai 2025, taking place from June 18th to 20th. The highlight of FUMOT's presence at Booth NO.1205 will be the global debut of its groundbreaking flagship product: the Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Pod System.

FUMOT to Unveil Ultra T32000 Dual-Flavor Vape at World Vape Show Dubai 2025

Designed to revolutionize user convenience and experience, the Ultra T32000 addresses the evolving needs of adult vapers seeking sophistication and versatility. Its most distinctive feature is the innovative rotating mouthpiece. With a simple, effortless twist, users can instantly switch between two entirely different e-liquid flavors housed within a single vape device - eliminating the need to carry multiple devices or constantly swap pods for flavor variety.

Beyond its innovative flavor-switching capability, the Ultra T32000 exemplifies FUMOT's commitment to quality, compliance, and sustainability:

TPD Compliant: The device fully adheres to the stringent safety and quality requirements of the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), ensuring responsible manufacturing standards.

Transparent E-liquid Tank: A clear tank design provides users with constant visibility of their remaining e-liquid levels.

Eco-Conscious Design: Prioritizing environmental responsibility, FUMOT equips the Ultra T32000 with a removeable and eco-friendly battery, significantly reducing electronic waste.

Generous Capacity: Supporting a substantial total e-liquid capacity of 24mL (across included two pods and two e-liquid containers), FUMOT Ultra T32000 offers extended vaping sessions, minimizing the frequency of refills.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Ultra T32000 at WVS Dubai, a platform dedicated to global vaping innovation," said Sunny, the CEO of FUMOT. "This device represents a significant leap forward, combining unmatched flavor flexibility with user-friendly features and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable design. We believe it sets a new benchmark for the premium vaping segment."

About FUMOT

Born wonderful. Live colorfully. At FUMOTO, we believe every moment deserves to be vibrant. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge technology and bold creativity, our vape devices redefine self-expression through explosive flavors and dazzling designs that celebrate individuality.

For more information about FUMOT and the Ultra T32000, please visit https://szfumotvape.com

Or follow the brand on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fumotvape
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fumot_official

CONTACT: Song +86-19065189845

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710998/FUMOT_to_Unveil_Ultra_T32000_Dual_Flavor_Vape_at_World_Vape_Show_Dubai_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fumot-to-unveil-ultra-t32000-dual-flavor-vape-at-world-vape-show-dubai-302481726.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.