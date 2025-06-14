Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2025) - The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate a strong commitment to both academic success and athletic achievement. Spearheaded by Dr. Austin Harris, a board-certified anesthesiologist and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California, the grant aims to recognize and support student athletes navigating the rigorous demands of collegiate sports and higher education.

Dr. Austin Harris Grant Announces National Opportunity for College Student Athletes Demonstrating Academic and Athletic Dedication

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/255045_768e0ab6c40bcb55_001full.jpg

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes was created with a clear mission: to honor individuals who show exceptional perseverance, focus, and ambition both on the field and in the classroom. Dr. Austin Harris established the grant as a reflection of his broader commitment to service and holistic well-being. Through his work with integrative and mental health therapies, Dr. Austin Harris has long championed initiatives that elevate individuals striving for personal and professional growth.

Open to all undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities, the grant is not geographically limited and welcomes applications from student athletes across the country. Eligible applicants must be actively participating in collegiate-level sports or be pursuing a clear career path within athletics. Academic standing must be in good condition, and each applicant is required to submit a written essay as outlined in the official application process.

The application and full eligibility criteria can be found on the official website at https://draustinharrisgrant.com.

Dr. Austin Harris brings years of clinical leadership and advocacy to this endeavor. His medical career spans advanced specialties in anesthesiology and integrative mental health, and he has presented research and insights at national conferences. Additionally, Dr. Austin Harris is known for his community outreach, providing free care to veterans dealing with chronic pain, trauma, and substance use disorders. These values of service and excellence are reflected in his philanthropic work and now in the mission of the grant.

"The intention behind the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is to highlight the discipline and dual commitment of students balancing higher education and competitive sports," said Dr. Austin Harris. "This grant is a step toward ensuring that their dedication is not only recognized but supported."

Applicants must submit a completed application package, including their academic and athletic background and a thoughtfully written essay that demonstrates their goals, challenges, and growth through sport and education.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes stands as an opportunity for deserving undergraduates to receive meaningful recognition and support for their unique journeys. The grant not only seeks to assist with educational costs but also to publicly affirm the importance of balance, persistence, and ambition in the lives of young athletes.

The grant remains open for applications, and selected recipients will be notified through the contact information provided in their submission. For more information, and to begin the application process, interested students should visit https://draustinharrisgrant.com/dr-austin-harris-grant.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255045

SOURCE: GYT