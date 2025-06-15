Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2025) - Twelve years after its founding, Pain Pros Injury Attorneys is marking a major milestone in its commitment to Atlanta's personal injury community. Founded by Attorney Ian Grady in collaboration with Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, the firm has spent over a decade helping accident victims navigate the legal system and access timely medical support.





Pain Pros Marks Milestone With 12 Years Serving Atlanta's Personal Injury Community



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/255601_03b581c26445e83d_002full.jpg

Since opening in 2012, the firm has managed more than 10,000 personal injury claims and secured over $100 million in settlements and verdicts. Based in downtown Atlanta, Pain Pros has expanded its reach throughout Georgia while staying committed to providing personalized representation for individuals recovering from accidents and injuries.

The anniversary reflects more than just time-it represents the thousands of lives we've been able to support after traumatic events, according to Ian Grady, founding attorney. Grady said helping Georgians get medical care and legal relief after serious accidents continues to be the focus of the team's work.

The 12-year milestone underscores the firm's sustained role in Georgia's legal community, especially as the state sees continued growth in traffic-related incidents and injury claims. What began as a small team focused on client-centered service has become a trusted name for anyone hurt in a car accident in Atlanta or dealing with the aftermath of serious injuries, according to Ian Grady. He said the team walked thousands of people through incredibly difficult times and this purpose still drives everything they do.

Pain Pros credits its growth to a legal approach that prioritizes client access to medical care, ongoing attorney involvement, and support from case intake through resolution. The firm's process helps clients get connected to medical providers quickly, often without the need for insurance or upfront payments.

Over the past decade, Pain Pros has expanded its services across the state, handling a range of claims including truck accidents, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. However, car accident injuries remain the core of the firm's practice, reflecting the high volume of vehicle-related incidents in Georgia.

Atlanta's rising population and worsening traffic continue to contribute to the number of car accidents and resulting injuries, according to Grady. When these incidents happen, the team moves fast to ensure clients get medical help and then holds insurance companies accountable for fair compensation.

To mark the anniversary, the firm is evaluating expansion of its legal staff and exploring ways to reach more communities across Georgia. The team said they want to make sure that underserved areas can access the same level of care and legal representation our clients have come to expect.

The milestone also coincides with internal investments in legal technology, aiming to improve how clients track case progress and communicate with their legal team. Pain Pros maintains a strong local presence with its office on Peachtree Street and offers virtual consultations to make legal support more accessible. Clients also benefit from 24/7 case evaluations and personalized service, with each case managed by a dedicated legal team.





Pain Pros Injury Attorneys



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/255601_03b581c26445e83d_003full.jpg

About Pain Pros Injury Attorneys

Pain Pros Injury Attorneys is an Atlanta-based firm co-founded by Attorney Ian Grady and affiliated with Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. The team, composed of top-rated Atlanta personal injury attorneys, has represented over 10,000 clients and recovered more than $100 million in compensation for victims of negligence. Pain Pros handles car accidents, truck accidents, workers' compensation, wrongful death, and related cases throughout Georgia.

Pain Pros is located at 600 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 3710, Atlanta, GA. Free consultations are available 24/7. For more information, visit www.painpros.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255601

SOURCE: Plentisoft