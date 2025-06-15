Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 15.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2025 16:50 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research Names 18 European Healthcare IT Startups to Watch at HLTH Europe 2025

Independent Investor Poll Highlights Top-Ranked Startups Based on Strategic Growth Potential, Regulatory Readiness, and Clinical Impact Across the Continent

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2025 / Black Book, the independent healthcare IT research firm, today unveiled a critical resource designed specifically for investors, technology decision-makers, and media professionals ahead of the HLTH Europe 2025 event in Amsterdam. This guide, based on rigorous evaluations from 407 leading European investors including venture capitalists, private equity analysts, and investment bankers, pinpoints the top healthcare IT startups that demonstrate exceptional potential to significantly impact European healthcare markets.

Strategic Evaluation Methodology

Each of two hundred attending European healthcare IT startups was independently scored across these ten highly targeted qualitative KPIs, with each criterion rated on a 0-10 scale, resulting in a total highest possible score of 100 points. Each KPI directly correlates to the probability of sustainable success within the complex European healthcare technology landscape:

Clinical Impact Potential: Capability to materially enhance healthcare outcomes, diagnostics, or preventive care, addressing pressing European health concerns.

Scalability Across Health Systems: Demonstrated capacity for rapid and efficient integration into Europe's diverse healthcare infrastructures.

Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem Fit: Established alliances indicating readiness for expansive market deployment and ecosystem synergy.

Regulatory Trajectory & Readiness: Evidence of accelerated regulatory processes facilitating swift adoption and clinical use across Europe.

Patient Adoption or Demand: Confirmed user engagement, proving the solution's relevance and traction within the patient community.

AI/Tech Differentiation & IP Moat: Unique proprietary technologies offering competitive advantages and defensibility in dynamic markets.

Health Economics & ROI Enablement: Demonstrable cost-effectiveness enabling adoption in cost-sensitive European healthcare environments.

Market Readiness & Commercialization Stage: Immediate readiness for operational deployment, translating swiftly into tangible healthcare benefits.

Unmet Needs Alignment & Policy Relevance: Solutions addressing Europe's urgent healthcare policy priorities, unlocking institutional support and funding opportunities.

Team Strength & Execution Capability: Experienced leadership with proven capabilities to execute strategies effectively and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Top European HealthTech Startups for Investor and Buyer Focus

Startup

Country

Score

European Market Significance & Strategic Advantage

Lindus Health

UK

97

High clinical impact, substantial regulatory approvals, robust investor support

Quibim

Spain

95

Leading AI imaging technology, validated deployments in key hospitals

Neko Health

Sweden

95

Scalable preventive diagnostics, established public trust, high-profile founders

Aidoc Medical

Israel/EU

94

Advanced radiology AI solutions with extensive adoption and regulatory clearances

Owkin

France

93

Federated learning AI platform with significant policy alignment and IP strength

Briya

Israel/EU

91

GDPR-compliant data exchange, strategic health ecosystem integration

SkinVision

Netherlands

91

Widely adopted melanoma detection technology, consumer validated effectiveness

SyncVR Medical

Netherlands

90

Virtual Reality therapies, regulatory excellence, broad institutional implementation

Huma

UK

90

Extensive remote monitoring solutions, robust pharma partnerships

Healthily

UK

90

CE-certified symptom checker, multilingual patient engagement

Liva Healthcare

Denmark

90

High ROI chronic care management solutions, proven commercial effectiveness

Savana

Spain

90

NLP analytics platform with widespread clinical validation and adoption

Doccla

UK/Sweden

90

Virtual care solutions integrated within NHS and EU health systems

Corti

Denmark

90

Emergency response AI technology, significant scalability and market presence

Legit.Health

Spain

90

AI-driven dermatology diagnostics, strong regulatory positioning

Infermedica

Poland

90

Validated AI triage solutions widely adopted by insurers and providers

Sidekick Health

Iceland

89

Scalable digital therapeutics, strong payer partnerships

Doctolib

France

88

Dominant digital health platform with high user adoption and scalability

"These European healthcare IT startups represent advanced, market-ready solutions strategically engineered to resolve critical healthcare challenges and align with stringent regulatory frameworks across Europe," stated Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Their proven scalability, robust adherence to evolving European regulatory standards, and measurable clinical outcomes and patient engagement uniquely position them as essential opportunities for strategic investments and high-value partnerships. For investment professionals and analysts attending HLTH Europe 2025, these startups not only offer substantial growth potential but also provide pivotal leverage in securing competitive advantages and driving transformative change across Europe's dynamic healthcare landscape. We highly recommend engaging directly with their leadership teams to fully understand their innovations and strategic potential."

Key Insights from the Survey

Robust European healthcare innovation ecosystem with 34 startups scoring above the high-performance threshold of 81 of 100 points.

Strong market preference for AI-enabled technologies, highlighting Europe's strategic emphasis on AI solutions.

Regulatory readiness and CE marking as essential differentiators for market entry and investor confidence.

Broad geographic distribution of healthcare innovation, notably driven by leading markets such as the UK, Spain, and the Nordics.

Market readiness and existing deployments clearly distinguishing market leaders from other competitors.

Additional noteworthy startups exceeding scores of 81 include Ada Health's AI-driven patient symptom assessment solutions, Koa Health's scalable digital mental health platform, Withings' advanced remote patient monitoring technologies, Thymia's robust mental health diagnostic tools, Helios X's rapid-growth teledermatology services, Tilak Healthcare's pharma-aligned digital therapeutics, Selfapy's validated digital psychotherapy programs, HelloBetter's evidence-based mental healthcare platform, Vivolta's AI-enhanced elderly care monitoring systems, Hello Inside's innovative digital biomarker tracking, Mediktor's EU-compliant symptom checker, Awell's care pathway automation, Pulsenmore's user-adopted home ultrasound solutions, and FibriCheck's mobile cardiac arrhythmia detection, each meriting significant strategic positioning and high innovation potential.

For comprehensive insights or to license the detailed report, please contact Black Book Research at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is Europe's premier independent healthcare market research firm, providing vendor-neutral insights critical to healthcare IT decision-making, investment strategies, and market expansion planning. Visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com for further information. Black Book is not a sponsor of any vendor or the HLTH event organization but rather conducts "Independent Investor Polls" as to position Black Book clearly as a third-party evaluator, not a promotional source. More information is available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-names-18-european-healthcare-it-startups-to-watch-1039667

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.