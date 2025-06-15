New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2025) - Sync.me, the trusted app for iOS and Android improving the communication and calling experiences for users worldwide, launched Livecaller last month, the first free, real-time caller ID app exclusively for iPhone users. This launch marked a milestone for the Apple ecosystem, as it solves a key challenge by offering instant caller identification, thanks to Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework. After already identifying more than 22 million calls in less than a month, Livecaller's global reach detects callers and spammers from a pool of over 4 billion numbers, offering real-time call identification and enhanced security at no cost, a feature even Apple plans to incorporate in its iOS 26 update.





Spam calls have become a nearly unavoidable yet increasingly dangerous part of everyday life. The rise of AI-driven voice hoaxes aimed at stealing personal information only exacerbates this problem. Scammers can now even clone the voices of loved ones, adding a new layer of deception to their schemes. The US Federal Trade Commission recently revealed that Americans lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, with $1.9 billion lost to traditional scams, such as phone calls.

With a significant portion of Android users already benefiting from caller ID features, Livecaller is bringing the same level of security to Apple devices free of charge. When a call is received, the number is immediately encrypted, converting it to a coded format that can't be read directly. This encrypted number is then matched against Livecaller's database of known contacts. Once the caller's identity is verified, the result is sent back to the iPhone, maintaining confidentiality while still providing real-time caller identification. Through Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework, the app can automatically identify and flag scam calls, even those not in the user's contact list. If a spam call is detected, labels like "Spam: Telemarketing" will appear on the iPhone's home screen, all while preserving user privacy.

With iOS 18, Livecaller's technology is integrated into Apple's software, allowing it to operate natively without requiring additional permissions or the user to keep the app open. Unlike previous iOS spam and telemarketing blockers, Livecaller eliminates the need for users to manually report or block unwanted numbers. The app is currently available in 28 languages, supporting all major languages.

"We're excited to help iPhone users restore the trust they may have lost due to the surge in spam and telemarketing calls," says Ken Vinner, CEO and Co-Founder of Sync.me. "Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update highlights the growing need for call screening, but while its call filtering solutions depend on user intervention, Livecaller provides iPhone users with a smarter, dependable way to enhance call security automatically."

