Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 15.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: Future of Uncrewed Airpower on Display at Paris Air Show

GA-ASI Features Full-Size Model of New YFQ-42A CCA for Affordable Mass and Air Dominance

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2025 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) returns to Paris in 2025 with a variety of new products and concepts highlighting the future of uncrewed airpower at its stand in Hall 3, B-176, beginning June 16. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a full-scale model of GA-ASI's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), dubbed YFQ-42A by the U.S. Air Force, in its first international showing.

"We're excited to show off the design of our new YFQ-42A CCA at the largest aviation event of the year," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We know the world is paying attention to our CCA development. Ground tests are underway, and we look forward to first flight in the coming weeks, as we once again rewrite the rules of airpower."

The CCA is one of the many products and capabilities showcased by GA-ASI in Paris. Other products the company will highlight include its growing line of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian®, and the ability to configure the MQ-9B platform with short takeoff and landing (STOL), as well as the development of an Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capability for MQ-9B.

The stand will also feature a demonstration of its new release of TacSit-C2®, GA-ASI's tactical situational awareness software for payload Command and Control (C2) that enables operators to plan and execute missions as part of GA's Quadratix software enterprise.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

# # #

Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101

.

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/future-of-uncrewed-airpower-on-display-at-paris-air-show-1039420

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.