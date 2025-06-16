Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's Record-Setting Global 7500 Aircraft Earns New Speed Record Between Montréal and Paris

This record adds to the Global 7500 aircraft's quickly growing list of records, which recently surpassed 100, and demonstrates its ability to connect key cities around the world faster than any other business jet

With its signature smooth ride and industry-leading landing capabilities, the Global 7500 is the ultimate business tool to complete fast, effective missions around the world





PARIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that its flagship aircraft, the Global 7500, has set a new speed record on a mission departing from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, and landing at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The Global 7500, renowned for its unparalleled capabilities, logged another record with a top speed of over 1,000 km/hr during its flight to Paris and completed the record in 5 hours and 30 minutes. This accomplishment comes as the Bombardier team is gearing up to host customers at the International Paris Air Show, with the company's presence anchored by Bombardier Defense.

"The Global 7500 performs at the highest levels across the board, in real-world situations. Bombardier takes great pride in completing meaningful speed records, like this latest one, during regular day-to-day operations with passengers, baggage and cargo, setting it apart from peers," said Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier. "As we are getting ready for the entry into service of the Global 8000 aircraft later this year, the Global 7500 aircraft keeps demonstrating its superiority on all fronts, from its signature smooth ride to its industry-leading performance and landing capabilities."

Bombardier has a proud history of setting speed records with the Global 7500. Only a few weeks ago, the Global 7500 reclaimed the speed record from Paris to Montreal, completing the flight in less than 6 hours. Previous achievements include breaking the record for the longest mission ever flown by a purpose-built business jet, covering 8,225 nautical miles non-stop from Sydney to Detroit. These milestones underscore Bombardier's commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation.

Designed with the needs of business travelers in mind, the Global 7500 offers maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles and is designed to offer unmatched long-haul travel capabilities. It boasts a spacious and refined cabin that can be customized to suit the preferences and needs of each customer. The aircraft features four distinct living spaces, including a full-size kitchen, providing the ultimate comfort and convenience. Its state-of-the-art connectivity options and ergonomic seating make it an ideal environment for productivity and relaxation, ensuring that passengers arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to take on their business endeavors.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

