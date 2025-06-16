Objective: A new lens on regulation: The Modern Regulator launches to track the evolving landscape of regulation across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and beyond

SYDNEY, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Regulator is a new digital publication dedicated to examining the changing nature of regulation and the people, processes, and technologies shaping it. With a primary focus on Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, the publication offers nuanced, expert-driven coverage of regulatory issues while also tracking developments and best practices globally.

Developed by a team with deep experience in regulation, public policy, journalism, and technology, The Modern Regulator was founded on a shared commitment to telling meaningful stories about how regulation works in practice. It looks beyond legislation to examine how rules are interpreted, implemented, and adapted amid evolving public expectations, political priorities, and technological change.

"While technology for regulation is advancing rapidly, the heart of regulation still lies in people and their actions within the broader context," said Kirsty Dusting, Global Vice President, Regulatory Solutions, Objective Corporation. "We aim to tell the story of regulation in motion through the tools, decisions, and pressures that shape it, not just the headlines that occasionally surface it."

Rather than focusing on vendors or products, The Modern Regulator explores trends, practices, data, and outcomes that redefine how regulation is delivered and experienced. Its editorial scope includes:

Ongoing regulatory news from Australia, New Zealand, and the UK

In-depth features on cross-cutting themes and sector-specific developments

Coverage of intersections between regulation and digital identity, cybersecurity, automation, AI and more

Policy analysis focused on the public aims of regulation and how they are achieved

Guest contributions from professionals working in and around the regulatory space

"Good regulation is adaptive. It responds not only to technology, but to changing expectations, institutional realities, and new ways of solving problems," said Kirsty. "We want to shine a light on the thinkers and practitioners pushing regulation forward, often in ways that go unnoticed."

Behind the publication is a team with decades of combined experience in journalism, technology, public policy, and government. The Modern Regulator was launched to meet a growing need for informed, independent commentary at the intersection of regulation, digital transformation, and public service.

Published by Objective Corporation, The Modern Regulator operates with editorial independence and focuses on thoughtful, non-partisan coverage.

