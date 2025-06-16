Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 01:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Objective: A new lens on regulation: The Modern Regulator launches to track the evolving landscape of regulation across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and beyond

SYDNEY, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Regulator is a new digital publication dedicated to examining the changing nature of regulation and the people, processes, and technologies shaping it. With a primary focus on Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, the publication offers nuanced, expert-driven coverage of regulatory issues while also tracking developments and best practices globally.

Developed by a team with deep experience in regulation, public policy, journalism, and technology, The Modern Regulator was founded on a shared commitment to telling meaningful stories about how regulation works in practice. It looks beyond legislation to examine how rules are interpreted, implemented, and adapted amid evolving public expectations, political priorities, and technological change.

"While technology for regulation is advancing rapidly, the heart of regulation still lies in people and their actions within the broader context," said Kirsty Dusting, Global Vice President, Regulatory Solutions, Objective Corporation. "We aim to tell the story of regulation in motion through the tools, decisions, and pressures that shape it, not just the headlines that occasionally surface it."

Rather than focusing on vendors or products, The Modern Regulator explores trends, practices, data, and outcomes that redefine how regulation is delivered and experienced. Its editorial scope includes:

  • Ongoing regulatory news from Australia, New Zealand, and the UK
  • In-depth features on cross-cutting themes and sector-specific developments
  • Coverage of intersections between regulation and digital identity, cybersecurity, automation, AI and more
  • Policy analysis focused on the public aims of regulation and how they are achieved
  • Guest contributions from professionals working in and around the regulatory space

"Good regulation is adaptive. It responds not only to technology, but to changing expectations, institutional realities, and new ways of solving problems," said Kirsty. "We want to shine a light on the thinkers and practitioners pushing regulation forward, often in ways that go unnoticed."

Behind the publication is a team with decades of combined experience in journalism, technology, public policy, and government. The Modern Regulator was launched to meet a growing need for informed, independent commentary at the intersection of regulation, digital transformation, and public service.

Published by Objective Corporation, The Modern Regulator operates with editorial independence and focuses on thoughtful, non-partisan coverage.

Subscribe now for regular updates on regulatory developments, trends, and insights https://themodernregulator.com/

Visit the site: https://themodernregulator.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-lens-on-regulation-the-modern-regulator-launches-to-track-the-evolving-landscape-of-regulation-across-australia-new-zealand-the-uk-and-beyond-302481851.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.