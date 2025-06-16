High-Impact Workshops and Lecture Series Announced for World of Coffee Geneva 2025

Actionable Learning Opportunities Focus on the Specialty Coffee Value Chain

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is proud to unveil the education program at World of Coffee Geneva , taking place June 26-28, 2025, at Palexpo SA. Over 60 free lectures and 25 hands-on workshops empower professionals across the specialty coffee value chain and provide the tools and knowledge they need to innovate, adapt, and lead in the global coffee industry.

"This year's education program is all about practical, forward-thinking learning that meets the moment," said Kim Elena Ionescu, Chief Strategy & Insights Officer at the SCA. "Our Lecture Series, which is free of charge to attendees, is designed to inform, inspire, and connect the global coffee community, while our fee-based workshops offer a deeper dive into key topics and skills that complement SCA's certificate programs."



Early registration for the World of Coffee Geneva Workshops is strongly encouraged. The 25, 2.5-3.5 hours workshops include the following:

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Crafting Connections: A Market-Readiness Workshop for Green Coffee Producers & Exporters

Regenerative Thinking: A Design Thinking Toolkit for Specialty Coffee

Crafting Exceptional and Sustainable Coffee Blends

Hiring and Training: Building Strong Foundations for a Growing Team

Your Coffee Data Made Easy: Build your Business Intelligence Dashboard for Better Decisions

Beyond the Beans: How to Craft Stories to Connect with Your Buyer

Boost Your Social Ventures: Sustainable Project Funding through Crowdfunding

Sensory Training: Unlocking Coffee's Full Potential

Friday, June 27, 2025

Mastering Sensory Skills: A Hands-On Approach to Specialty Coffee Evaluation

Taste with Your Eyes: How Color Impacts Flavor (and Willingness to Pay?)

The Evolution of Coffee Brewing: Geography, Flavor, and Culture

Taste, Describe, Create: Applying the CVA Descriptive Form to Coffee Blend Creation

Coffee Business Growth Masterclass: Navigating Consolidation with Strategic Action

Savoring Diversity: A Workshop on Coffee Species Genetics and Flavor Exploration

Building your Own Pricing Impact Assessment to Support Smallholder Livelihoods

Where Did That Charge Come From? A Roaster's Guide to Coffee Costs

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Fundamentals of Green Coffee Buying

Level Up Your Leadership: Management for Multi-Site Operators

Infused at Origin: Understanding and Experiencing Infused Coffees

The World of Coffee Geneva complimentary Lecture Series will explore urgent and emerging topics across three thematic tracks: Science, Business, and Sustainability.

Science sessions include a diverse range of topics exploring chemistry, sensory qualities, and innovations in coffee research. These sessions are: Unraveling Cup Quality of Wild Varieties and Half-Wild Hybrids Conserved at the Coffee Genebank by the Agronomic Institute (IAC) in Brazil; Electrochemical Measurement and Modification of Coffee; Past, Present, and Future of Cupping; Impact of Decaffeination on Coffee Quality - A Chemistry Perspective; Sensory and Chemical Impact of the Presence of Black and Sour Physical Defects; Hot & Cold Value Assessment: Comparative Sensory Profiling of Cold, Hot, and Gentle Brewed Coffees Using Descriptive Techniques; An Exploration of Coffee Brewing Habits Through Netnography and Means-End Chain Analysis; Exploring the Impact of Nitrogen Injection on Cold Brew Quality: Extraction Levels, Caffeine, and Chlorogenic Acid Concentration; and Exploring Coffee Acidity: A Flavoromics Perspective.

Business sessions include a variety of topics that address both the current landscape and future direction of the specialty coffee industry. These sessions are: What is Specialty Coffee?; Coffee Consolidations: Smart Strategies for Small Companies to Scale Up (ver. 2.0); Staying Ahead of the Curve: Leveraging Coffee Industry Trends for Success; The Great Coffee Price Breakaway; Building Customer Loyalty: Lessons From Scaling Nairobi's First Specialty Coffee Subscription Service; Global Coffee Supply Chain: Overcoming Logistics Disruptions; Global Trends in Specialty Coffee: How Shops Around the World Engage Consumers Through Design, Experience, and Communication; and The Evolution of Coffee Culture in Ukraine: Challenges, Adaptation, and Future Prospects.

Sustainable sessions include a range of impactful topics focused on environmental responsibility, social equity, and collaborative strategies within the coffee industry. These sessions are: Results from the Latin America Coffee Carbon Footprint Baseline Study and the Impact of Industry-Wide Collaboration for Carbon Footprint Baselining; Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture: Toward Living and Prosperous Incomes; The Role of Women in the Sustainable Development of the Coffee Industry: The Case of Rebuild Women's Hope Cooperative in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Carbon Footprint in Brazilian Coffee: Measurement and Reduction Strategies; Toward Equitable Compliance: Making Mandatory Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence Work for All; Closing the Living Income Gap: Collaborating on Prices, Efficiency, and Value Distribution in the Honduran Coffee Sector; and Agroforestry Coffee and Participatory Guarantee Systems Initiatives: How the Slow Food Coffee Coalition Members Build an International Network Based on Biodiversity, Transparency, and Collaboration.

To view the full education schedule and register, visit worldofcoffee.org .



World of Coffee Geneva is Europe's largest international specialty coffee trade show, anticipating approximately 13,000 professionals from 160+ countries. With approximately 450 exhibiting companies, the event offers unparalleled opportunities to showcase products, network with industry leaders, and access qualified global coffee buyers-25% of whom plan to invest over $1 million this year. Event sponsors include Host Sponsor: BWT water+more; Platinum Sponsor: Barista Attitude; Diamond Sponsor: Nestlé Professional; and Gold Sponsor: Alpro. The Portrait Country: Café de Colombia, will feature exclusive cultural activations and a pop-up café experience

Registration for World of Coffee Geneva 2025 is now open at www.worldofcoffee.org . SCA members receive exclusive registration discounts. Interested in exhibiting or sponsorship? Contact Margaret Andreucetti at margareta@sca.coffee or sponsorships@sca.coffee .



The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting initiatives that drive specialty coffee as a thriving, equitable, and sustainable industry. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, the SCA supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working worldwide, the SCA elevates coffee quality standards while connecting a growing global community. Learn more at www.sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

