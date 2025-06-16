Personalized tool democratizes access to color analysis for every eye, lip, and face.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), introduces "color e.l.f.nalysis"-a global, immersive digital experience for personalized beauty. With this tool, users can discover makeup shades that harmonize with their unique features and get matched with a curated Pinterest board featuring shoppable e.l.f. products tailored to their individual color story.

This innovative and free experience delivers color-season analysis at your fingertips-no gatekeeping, no guesswork. Just snap a selfie (or upload one from your camera roll), and the tool analyzes your hue (warm or cool), value (light or deep contrast), and chroma (bright or muted) to reveal your color season and custom board.

"'color e.l.f.nalysis'" is about breaking down beauty barriers and making personalized color analysis accessible to every eye, lip, and face-for free," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Communications Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. "This tool, developed with Pinterest and in collaboration with real-life color experts, complements-not replaces-the human touch. It's a smart, seamless, and fun way for our community to discover what works for them-and find their perfect e.l.f. product matches in just a few taps."

To bring this experience to life, e.l.f. worked with Pinterest's insights team to map seasonal trends. By looking at user search, save, and shop behavior on Pinterest -including, a 23% increase in "true summer makeup"1 and a 30% increase in "spring color palette analysis"2 the Pinterest team identified trending searches to fuel e.l.f.'s curated boards. The experience also features Pinterest's newest collages format, bringing color ideas to life in a dynamic way that reaches shoppers exactly when inspiration strikes.

"With 1.6 billion makeup-related searches over the past year and a 22x increase in interest around tools like 'color season analysis,' it's clear consumers are craving personalized beauty experiences," said Katie Dombrowski, VP of CPG at Pinterest. "We're thrilled to partner with e.l.f. to bring this innovation to life and meet users exactly where inspiration strikes."

e.l.f. partnered with Pinterest creators to develop season-specific content through the platform's new creator partnership packages. This collaboration enables creators to produce Pinterest-first content and amplify their reach using Idea Ads with paid partnerships. To bring "color e.l.f.nalysis" to life, e.l.f. also tapped Movement Strategy a social-powered creative agency that uses real-time insights and platform behavior to build brand strategies, breakthrough content, and influencer partnerships that move culture.

e.l.f. is changing the way beauty lovers discover, explore, and shop for their perfect colors on Pinterest. Explore the experience here.

e.l.f. and Pinterest will bring "color e.l.f.nalysis" to Pinterest Manifestival at the Carlton Beach Club in Cannes on June 19, 2025. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at the new tool and enjoy a mini seasonal makeup styling session.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas and shop products-all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

