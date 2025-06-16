Mondelez is launch brand for new digital screens and in-store advertising solution

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), today announced the launch of its in-store digital display network during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. Designed to revolutionize the shopping experience and enhance customer engagement, this initiative underscores an unwavering commitment to creating an engaging and seamless shopping environment for customers. By driving brand visibility, Albertsons Media Collective aims to set new standards in the retail experience.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, announced the launch of its in-store digital display network. Photo Courtesy: Albertsons Companies

In partnership with STRATACACHE, Inc., one of the leading global suppliers of interactive, intelligent shopper engagement experiences and analytic tools, Albertsons Media Collective will power its new in-store advertising solution through a fleet of digital screens. This collaboration leverages STRATACACHE's advanced technology to promote product discovery and create media offerings that allow brand partners of all sizes to participate and engage their customers.

"At Albertsons Cos., we've identified a significant opportunity to enhance our in-store customers' shopping experience by delivering relevant and impactful messaging at the point of purchase," said Jennifer Saenz, Chief Commercial Officer at Albertsons Cos. "Our partnership with STRATACACHE enables brand partners to engage directly with our shoppers at this key moment, providing them with compelling offers, meal inspiration and timely information."

According to EMARKETER, in-store shoppers are highly attentive to in-store advertising, with 75% of adults likely to notice advertising, as reported by Morning Consult. Additionally, EMARKETER projects in-store retail media spending to exceed $1 billion by 2028. With retail media's anticipated growth and the substantial opportunities that physical stores present, advertisers are recognizing the potential of this channel.

Albertsons Media Collective's in-store digital display network pilot will launch this summer in select Albertsons Cos. stores in two key regions, featuring large format premium displays in high traffic areas at impactful touchpoints in the customer journey throughout the store, such as store entry and the produce department. This initiative will not only enhance the shopping experience for customers but also provide valuable insights through advanced measurement capabilities for brand partners, allowing for proof of play, direct sales attribution and sales lift.

"Understanding the impact of in-store digital advertising is key. STRATACACHE's technology foundation for closed-loop measurement was a significant factor in our decision to partner with them," said Liz Roche, VP of Media and Measurement at Albertsons Media Collective. "Being able to reach customers through compelling brand messaging at the point of purchase and then understand performance helps us fully realize the potential of the in-store channel. We're especially excited to enhance our measurement offerings as the fleet of digital screens is rolled out."

In-store digital ads are crucial for full-funnel advertising, allowing brands to connect with consumers at the point of purchase. These ads effectively reach customers throughout their shopping journey, encouraging them to add items to their cart with engaging content on digital screens, including meal or snack inspiration, product usage and lifestyle and health benefits. For a full store immersion, brands can enhance this experience with in-store audio and promotional offers. Additionally, advertisers can leverage CTV, offsite display and social video campaigns to bring their brand message to life in the store.

"Mondelez's focus is to meet customers in the moments that matter-and few are more powerful than when they're standing at the shelf, ready to decide," said Melissa Pitmon, Customer Director, OmniChannel Activation of Mondelez International. "Albertsons Media Collective's new digital screens will enable us to deliver inspiring, hyper-relevant content right where purchase decisions are made. It's a natural complement to our digital strategy and a powerful reminder that the store remains one of the most influential spaces to build brand connection and drive conversion."

With a comprehensive plan for store rollouts following the pilot and advanced measurement capabilities, Albertsons Media Collective looks forward to driving brand messaging and resonance with in-store customers.

About Albertsons Media Collective

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology, and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our shoppers.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides a full scope of consumer, audience, and passenger engagement technology and services to the world's largest restaurant, retail, transportation, and service companies. STRATACACHE's digital solutions use smart digital displays, advanced sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to customize the guest experience, enhancing profitability, efficiency, customer satisfaction, and speed of service. Powering digital signage content to more than four million digital displays, STRATACACHE has localized support and operations in 28 countries: www.stratacache.com, and @STRATACACHE.

Contacts:

Media Contact: albertsons-digennaro@digennaro-usa.com