Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 06:06 Uhr
Education Cannot Wait for the Children of Africa

International Day of the African Child Statement by ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we commemorate International Day of the African Child, we honor the courage, resilience and dreams of millions of children and youth across Africa. Their potential is limitless, their right to a quality education is non-negotiable.

We must invest in quality education for the youngest and fastest-growing continent in the world.

There is clear evidence highlighting the value of education in building strong economies and ensuring peace and stability across the continent. Foundational learning has the potential to double the GDP per capita in sub-Saharan Africa by 2050, according to the World Bank. Additional analysis indicates that every US$1 invested in tripling pre-primary education enrolment in sub-Saharan Africa can generate up to US$33 in returns.

With just a small investment in education for all of Africa's children, we could transform a continent, open vast untapped markets, and deliver on the promises outlined in the Pact for the Future and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Yet, too many children are being left behind. About half of the world's 234 million crisis-impacted school-aged children reside in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Education Cannot Wait (ECW). Learning poverty is further exacerbating cycles of poverty, displacement and crises. Did you know that four out of five African children cannot read or understand a simple text by age 10?

To address these challenges, we must invest in quality education for the youngest and fastest-growing continent in the world. Across Africa, ECW investments have already reached over 7.4 million girls and boys, with a focus on foundational learning, gender equality, teacher training and psychosocial support - a whole-of-child learning approach.

Today - expanding on the African Union's 'Year of Education 2024' efforts to build resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa - we call on world leaders, donors and the private sector to fund education in emergencies through proven multilateral funds like Education Cannot Wait.

We can and we must keep hope alive for the children of Africa.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710838/Education_Cannot_Wait_UNI767084.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/education-cannot-wait-for-the-children-of-africa-302481499.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
