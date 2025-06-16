Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has announced that its developer will allocate $125 million worth of Ripple (XRP) to its project reserves. This bold move is designed to enhance liquidity, ensure cross-chain operability, and position Imagen as a multichain-ready hub for creative and decentralized expression.





As the world's first AI-driven decentralized social platform, Imagen has continually emphasized financial and infrastructural resilience. By expanding its reserve base with a substantial XRP commitment, the platform aims to support faster, cheaper cross-chain transactions while enhancing trust in its native token, $IMAGE. The XRP allocation also provides strategic reserves for creator rewards, staking incentives, and liquidity across DEXs and CEXs operating on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana.

This announcement aligns with Imagen's broader roadmap of unlocking cross-chain capabilities and offering creators tools to monetize and share content without the constraints of traditional social platforms. Ripple's scalability and established financial interoperability are expected to serve as a strong foundation for Imagen's growing global user base.

This reserve expansion comes on the heels of Imagen's $52 million investment backing from KaJ Labs and recent token listing on MEXC, signaling rapid momentum in its mission to build the future of AI-powered decentralized networking.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

