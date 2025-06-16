Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 07:06 Uhr
Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Queclink Expands European Presence with New Office in Zagreb, Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, has opened a new regional office in Zagreb, Croatia, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the European market. The new location strengthens the company's ability to support customers locally while accelerating growth across UK and Europe.

Queclink Opens New Office in Zagreb, Croatia

With more than 73 million IoT devices deployed in over 170 countries, Queclink continues to expand its global footprint to meet rising demand for smarter, more connected technologies. The Zagreb office joins existing locations in the United States, China, Brazil, and Mexico, and supports the company's broader strategy of staying close to key markets through localized presence.

"Europe has always been a key region for Queclink," said Alejandro Patino, VP of Global Sales. "By opening our office in Zagreb, we're investing in being even closer to our partners, so we can respond faster, collaborate more effectively, and help them bring connected solutions to market with confidence."

Zagreb was selected for its strategic position at the crossroads of Central and Southeastern Europe, making it an ideal location to support neighboring EU countries. The office will focus on regional business development, technical support, and customer service, with plans to host hands-on product workshops and partner meetings throughout the year.

The expansion builds on Queclink's growing presence across Europe. In the UK, the company has introduced the AI-powered dash camera product range last year, bringing 5.4M USD revenue annually. Across the DACH region, as well as Spain and France, Queclink has also been actively working with local partners to deliver advanced tracking and fleet management solutions-many of which are designed to support compliance with increasingly complex regional regulations.

"This isn't just about having an address in the region, - it's about evolving how we operate," Patino added. "This new hub in Zagreb enable us to align more closely with local market dynamics and translate that into our next innovations. It's a step toward a more adaptive, insight-driven future for Queclink in Europe."

Now in its 16th year of global operations, Queclink continues to lead in connected vehicle technology, asset tracking, video telematics, and industrial IoT, helping businesses worldwide unlock the full potential of connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711296/Queclink_Opens_New_Office_Zagreb_Croatia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-expands-european-presence-with-new-office-in-zagreb-croatia-302482110.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
