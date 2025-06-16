Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W82
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 09:12
11,480 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,79012,64007:43
Dow Jones News
16.06.2025 07:33 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Appoints Rolf Gobet to its Strategic Advisory Committee

Press Release: WISeKey Appoints Rolf Gobet to its Strategic Advisory Committee

WISeKey Appoints Rolf Gobet to its Strategic Advisory Committee

Geneva -- June 16, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced the appointment of Rolf Gobet to its Strategic Advisory Committee.

Mr. Gobet brings over three decades of experience in managing complex public-private projects, as he has held several leadership roles across Europe. As part of HP's EMEA e-government group, which focuses on providing technological solutions and services to public sector organizations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, Mr. Gobet led the implementation of the world's first internet voting solution, an achievement made possible through a close collaboration with WISeKey. This initiative set a global benchmark for digital trust and innovation in democratic processes.

Mr. Gobet also played a key role in the development of TOSA, the world's first fully electric bus system that charges on the go without using overhead contact lines. This groundbreaking project was delivered through a public-private partnership involving major players, including multinational ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, acquired by Hitachi in 2022. His ability to bring together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia has made him a recognized leader in technology-led transformation.

In French-speaking Switzerland, Mr. Gobet helped establish clusters of excellence, including the GAIN cluster, which unites aerospace companies in a collaborative innovation ecosystem. For more than 10 years, he directed the Office for the Promotion of Industries and Technologies (OPI), where he supported the economic development of companies ranging from startups to global enterprises. Mr. Gobet holds a master's degree from the University of Lausanne.

"We are honored to welcome Rolf to our Strategic Advisory Committee," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "His pioneering achievements, deep public-private experience, and unique vision for sustainable and inclusive innovation make him a valuable asset to WISeKey's global mission."

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts 

WISeKey International Holding                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
 Ltd                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              The Equity Group Inc. 
 Company Contact: Carlos Moreira                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Lena Cati 
 Chairman & CEO                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         Tel: +1 212 836-9611 
 Tel: +41 22 594 3000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      lcati@theequitygroup.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.