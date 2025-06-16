A review of using statistical probability to understand solar production outcomes. If you work in solar you are destined to hear or come across the term P50 or P90 or P99. This, at first, is a very confusing concept. The 'P' stands for Probability and the number trailing it is the probability level (e. g. 50%, 90%, 99%). However, probability is inherently quite difficult to understand for us humans. We like determinism; cause and effect. Don't do homework, I get a bad grade on my test. Train for a sport and increase in aptitude. Stop doing cardio and I am out of breath after a flight of stairs. ...

