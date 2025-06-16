New Agreements with Miami International Airport and the University of Miami will bring safe, autonomous flight to South Florida

Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., today announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) one with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) and another with the University of Miami's Engineering Autonomy Mobility Initiative (MEAMI). These collaborations mark a significant step towards integrating safe, autonomous air travel to Miami, Florida, one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250615720362/en/

Wisk establishes Miami as early market for air taxi operations

The MOU with MDAD focuses on strategic planning, infrastructure development, policy pathways, and the commercialization of autonomous AAM in Miami-Dade County and at MDAD airports. Under the terms of the MoU,

Wisk and MDAD will collaborate to identify optimal locations and assess the development of vertiport infrastructure at MDAD airports, including Miami International Airport (MIA), Miami Executive Airport (KTMB), and Opa-locka Executive Airport (OPF), to enable Wisk's autonomous AAM operations.

Wisk will provide technical guidance on vertiport needs for autonomous operations to inform the design and development of infrastructure and flight procedures, as well as plan for potential site expansion.

MDAD will incorporate autonomous AAM considerations into existing planning efforts, including airport development, electrical infrastructure, and airspace management, and integrate AAM plans within Miami-Dade County, connecting MDAD airports to the broader region.

The MOU with the University of Miami MEAMIestablishes a framework for collaborative research and development that will further advance autonomous mobility technology. Under the terms of the MoU, Wisk and MEAMI will:

Collaborate on research and development for advanced technology, operations, regulations, safety, and overall AAM development

Develop business opportunities to advance autonomous mobility technology, specifically within U.S regulatory frameworks

Utilize University of Miami resources and facilities, and pursue grant opportunities for joint projects and product development.

"Miami has demonstrated long-standing support for AAM, making it a natural fit for future Wisk operations," said Sebastien Vigneron, CEO of Wisk. "We're incredibly excited to deepen our roots here with both the Miami Dade Aviation Department and the University of Miami. These partnerships are helping us build the entire AAM ecosystem and unlock the full potential of autonomous operations at scale so we can bring safe, everyday flight to everyone."

"I am extremely excited about this historic first step toward making Miami-Dade County one of the first areas in the country with advanced air mobility," said Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor. "This collaboration with Wisk allows us to strategically plan for the future of air travel, enhance connectivity, and explore new economic opportunities for Miami-Dade County. MIA is the busiest airport in Florida and the second busiest in the country for international passengers, which makes it the perfect launch site for AAM."

"At the University of Miami, we are leveraging faculty expertise and cutting-edge research to help make autonomous air mobility a reality," said Pratim Biswas, Dean of the University of Miami College of Engineering. "Through our collaboration with Wisk, we are advancing core technologies like advanced sensors and next-generation battery systems that are essential to making AAM safe and scalable. This partnership exemplifies how academic innovation and industry leadership can come together to make autonomous urban flight possible."

Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami have been national leaders in local planning for AAM, bringing together industry and government. Wisk has been championing AAM in the Greater Miami region for the past couple of years as an inaugural member of the Florida Department of Transportation's AAM Advisory Council. Wisk was a contributing author to the Council's "AAM Land Use Compatibility and Site Approval Guidebook," the "AAM Working Group Final Report," and the "AAM Implementation and Outreach Plan."

The Miami region joins Houston, Texas, Los Angeles County, California, and Brisbane, Australia as key launch markets in Wisk's strategic plan to bring safe, everyday autonomous air travel to cities around the world.

About Wisk

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Wisk is developing the first autonomous, passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the U.S. Wisk is a wholly-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1750+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Learn more about Wisk here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250615720362/en/

Contacts:

Carrie Bennett

Communications Manager

carrie.bennett@wisk.aero