United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Takes Centre Stage at Cannes Lions

First-of-Its-Kind Guide Empowering CMOs to Drive Sustainable Business Growth and Impact

CANNES, France, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the world's preeminent gathering of creative and marketing leaders, the United Nations Global Compact today unveiled the CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth - a unifying framework to mobilize Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and brand leaders with actionable guidance to harness sustainability as a driver of business growth and lasting impact.

As brand stewards, value creators, and powerful communicators, CMOs and marketing leaders have the influence to shape perception, shift behavior, and help align business and brand growth with long-term societal and environmental value. Developed by the UN Global Compact CMO Think Lab - a working group of global marketing leaders - the Blueprint advances three core ambitions:

Establish a unified, principles-based framework for sustainable marketing





Provide an industry benchmark to assess progress, identify gaps and accelerate action





Build a collaborative ecosystem of brands, experts and partners committed to reshaping the future of marketing and sustainability

"The need for action has never been greater - and neither has the opportunity," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "The CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth is both a call to action and a practical roadmap. It reflects the collective insight and ambition of marketing leaders around the world who are ready to lead businesses toward a more just, inclusive and resilient future."

The Blueprint is structured around five strategic pillars - growth strategy, brand strategy, innovation, communications, advertising and media, and collaboration and partnerships. Together, these pillars support a collaborative ecosystem anchored by the CMO Blueprint online hub. This hub connects brands, experts, and stakeholders to share knowledge, case studies, and resources - helping marketing teams embed sustainability into strategy, drive long-term value creation and accelerate transformation at scale.

"CMOs and marketing leaders have a vital role to play in driving sustainable growth and advancing corporate sustainability strategies," said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS. "Every June, Cannes Lions brings together the world's most influential creative minds and we invite our community to be part of something bigger to collaboratively build a sustainable future. This blueprint provides a key opportunity for our industry to harness its boundless creativity and pioneer solutions that will echo far beyond Cannes Lions."

Cannes Lions participants can explore the CMO Blueprint throughout the Festival (16-20 June) at the EverGrow greenhouse activation happening at the LIONS Sustainability Hub. This is the Festival's new home, in partnership with ACT Responsible, for inspirational work, ideas for practical action and a place to meet like-minded individuals. In addition, the CMO Blueprint will be launched on 19 June at 15:30 CET on the Lions Terrace Stage, featuring a high-level conversation with Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard; Cristina Diezhandino, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo and Khensani Nobanda, Chief Marketing Officer, Nedbank.

To download the Blueprint and learn more, visit: https://unglobalcompact.org/cmo-blueprint-for-sustainable-growth

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 63 Country Networks covering 80 countries and 13 Country Managers establishing Networks in 18 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative-one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

UN Global Compact CMO Think Lab

The United Nations Global Compact is convening an esteemed group of CMOs to advise on the challenges, opportunities, and needs of global marketing leaders as part of the first-ever CMO Think Lab. This group will design a roadmap that will inform future programming, empowering CMOs with the knowledge and tools needed to drive sustainable growth and positive impact. The CMO Think Lab is by invitation only. It offers a small group of leading organizations a collaborative space to actively contribute to the development of thought leadership content through interactive workshops, consultations, calls, webinars and other activities. Learn more: https://unglobalcompact.org/take-action/think-labs/chief-marketing-officer .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597908/UNGC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/un-global-compact-cmo-blueprint-for-sustainable-growth-takes-centre-stage-at-cannes-lions-302481436.html