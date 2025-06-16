Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Treon expands its monitoring capabilities with the launch of Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring

TAMPERE, Finland, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leading IoT company, announces the launch of Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring, a powerful new addition to the Treon Connect platform. The new solution provides fleet and operations teams with complete visibility into the condition, usage, and performance of vehicles, across all types, manufacturers, and locations.

Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring for terminals and ports

Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring integrates seamlessly into existing operational systems, enabling organizations to optimize fleet performance without replacing their current tools. By leveraging AI-driven insights, the solution helps reduce costs, increase equipment uptime, and support better decisions, exactly when and where they matter most.

"We've seen many terminal operators struggle with siloed systems, where each vehicle type or function is managed separately, often with manual data collection," said Antti Kangaskoski, Head of Business Line, Logistics. "This solution changes that by unifying fleet data in one place and integrating seamlessly with existing CMMS platforms. It enables streamlined maintenance workflows and a shift from reactive to proactive decision-making, with a complete view across all vehicles."

Value for logistics and operations teams

The solution delivers immediate business value by streamlining maintenance workflows, eliminating the need for manual vehicle inspections, and significantly improving fleet utilization. By reducing maintenance costs, cutting energy consumption and idle time, and providing continuous visibility across all assets, it supports safer operations and enables faster, data-driven decision-making.

Designed to integrate with existing systems

Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring is built to complement, not replace, current infrastructure:

  • Delivers real-time insight into vehicle condition and usage across all equipment types
  • Connects directly with existing tools and platforms
  • Supports third-party sensors for unified, cross-system data

Included in the launch is Treon Edge Sense, Treon's latest device, which takes vehicle telematics to a new level. The device collects and processes data directly from the vehicle and transmits it to the Treon Connect platform, providing a smarter and more efficient data pipeline.

The solution is already deployed, monitoring STS cranes, forklifts, top handlers, RTGs, and straddle carriers, delivering potential operational savings in millions of dollars.

Official launch at TOC Europe

Treon Connect Vehicle Monitoring will be officially launched at TOC Europe, taking place from 17-19 June in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the solution in action and speak with the Treon team.

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions.

Treon Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711148/Treon_Connect.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652650/5370629/Treon_Logo.jpg

Treon press inquiries
Samah Zain, Head of Growth
samah.zain@treon.fi
+358-505507331

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/treon-expands-its-monitoring-capabilities-with-the-launch-of-treon-connect-vehicle-monitoring-302481822.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.