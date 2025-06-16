Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Annual Results and Investor Meet Company Presentation, and Capital Markets Day

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Annual Results and Investor Meet Company Presentation, and Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025 on 1 July 2025.

Analyst Call

The Manager will host a conference call for sell-side analysts at 9:00 a.m. on 1 July 2025.

To register to join the call please email: results@augmentum.vc

Capital Markets Day

Augmentum will host an in-person Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on the morning of Wednesday 2 July in the City of London.

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc . No material new information will be discussed at the event.

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an online investor presentation at 10:00 a.m. on 3 July 2025 where the Manager will present the Company's financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025.

The presentation will be hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2025, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc in order to register for the call through this link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.



Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager) Nigel Szembel (Analysts/IR) +44 (0)20 3961 5420 nigel@augmentum.vc Quill PR Sarah Gibbons-Cook (Press and Media) +44 (0)20 7466 5050 augmentum@quillpr.com Peel Hunt LLP Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets James Moat, James Fischer (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3709 8733



About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.