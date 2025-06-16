PAYBIS: New Paybis OTC Desk And Wallets To Simplify Crypto Payments





London, UK, June 16, 2025, a global fiat-to-crypto gateway, is rolling out a secure and efficient OTC desk and crypto wallet to meet growing business demand for digital assets.

With crypto acceptance growing close to 50% year-on-year among merchants, the OTC desk simplifies on- and off-ramping digital assets for businesses. An increasing number of enterprises are holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins on balance sheets for treasury purposes, with fintechs and startups using the secure Paybis business wallet to store, swap, send, receive and pay in cryptocurrency.

Both OTC desk and the wallet ensure seamless transactions at competitive fees, featuring a solution available around the world, complete with 24/7 customer support.

Responding to the crypto custody provider market nearly doubling, Paybis has developed a full service platform to remove complexity from the process and give companies a smooth, secure experience.

From settling invoices to managing treasury assets, the tools are built to handle real-world business needs without the usual crypto learning curve.

Paybis Co-Founder and CBDO, Konstantins Vasilenko , commented: "88% of merchants report increased revenue after accepting crypto payments . Our OTC and business wallet solutions are helping businesses attract more web2 customers and tokenize their assets securely."

Paybis is licensed both in the EU (VASP) and the US (FinCEN) and tackles critical issues present in today's crypto market. Some of these issues include complex UI, slow and low-quality customer support, slow onboarding and compliance times, weak security, limited geographic coverage, and the lack of support for fiat currencies.

The solutions simplify processes like onboarding, KYC, and transaction handling and also support local payment rails in over 25 fiat currencies with no FX fees. They include tiered pricing to accommodate businesses at every stage of growth.

A key feature is Paybis' streamlined onboarding, which drastically cuts down wait times. Thanks to an entirely in-house, end-to-end verification process, businesses can get started in under 24 hours - without the endless back-and-forth often seen in compliance workflows. Once onboarded, clients have full, unrestricted access to their funds, including instant deposits and withdrawals, giving them total control over how and when they move money.

The platform also supports a wide range of fiat currencies and payment methods, helping businesses tap into local markets while operating globally. With fast settlement, competitive rates, and an intuitive dashboard, Paybis' new B2B suite makes integrating crypto into operations less of a technical headache - and more of a strategic advantage.

About Paybis

Paybis is a global crypto platform with 11 years of experience, providing solutions for both individuals and businesses to buy, sell, and transfer digital currencies. Our services range from on/off-ramp solutions to OTC desk, B2B payments, and more. Operating globally with millions of customers across the US, UK, and Europe, we ensure full compliance with local regulations. Trusted by the world's leading businesses over 5 million users, Paybis makes crypto transactions effortless, secure, and accessible worldwide.

The company also operates in 141 countries globally, including 38 US states, providing crypto transaction services to the majority of the world's population. Its reach extends over five continents, connecting diverse regions, enabling financial inclusion to over 1.4 billion unbanked people, and offering an easy-to-use solution that outperforms traditional banking solutions, all while maintaining regulatory compliance in each jurisdiction.

Vitalija Kazyte Marketing & PR Manager vitalija.kazyte@paybis.com