Allied OMS Announces Strategic Growth Investment from 65 Equity Partners

SOUTHLAKE, TX AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Allied OMS, a doctor-led management services organization (MSO) supporting premier oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the United States, is pleased to announce it has received a significant minority investment from 65 Equity Partners, a global investment firm dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, founders, and entrepreneurs. Everberg Capital, a private capital investment firm, will also co-invest alongside 65 Equity Partners. This marks the first institutional capital raised by Allied OMS and will enable the firm to further boost its capabilities and service offerings for the benefit of its surgeons and their practices.

Founded in 2020, Allied OMS was created by surgeons, for surgeons, with a clear vision: to develop a unique, doctor-centric model, uniting clinical excellence with strategic business expertise in the oral and maxillofacial surgery field. This approach has proved highly successful, attracting the most well-regarded surgeons practicing across the U.S., with Allied OMS now supporting practices across 50+ locations nationwide.

65 Equity Partners will support Allied OMS's commitment to long-term value creation, sustainable growth, and expanding patient access to high-quality care. The investment will enable Allied OMS to further enhance its service offerings and capabilities, support complementary acquisitions, and scale operational capabilities.

"When we set out to find an equity partner, we wanted a firm that understood the nuances of our specialty, respected our culture, and shared our vision for building a doctor-centered platform that prioritizes patient care and takes a smart, strategic approach to growth," said Dan Hosler, Co-Founder and CEO of Allied OMS. "65 Equity Partners stood out for their healthcare expertise, collaborative approach, and long-term perspective, all of which align with our mission to put surgeons' needs first."

Leon Brujis, Partner and Head of East Coast at 65 Equity Partners, noted, "Allied OMS represents everything we look for in a platform: a founder-led team with a track record of execution, a recession-resilient sector, and significant white space for value creation."

"We have been impressed by Allied OMS's uniquely doctor-led and patient-centric culture, and have strong conviction in the team's ability to drive disciplined growth," added Pascal Heberling, Partner and Co-Head of Europe, responsible for Healthcare at 65 Equity Partners.

Much of Allied OMS's growth has been driven by peer referrals and surgeon-led recruitment, with a robust pipeline of new doctors, partnerships, de novo locations, and clinical initiatives.

"Our expansion has been powered by a network of doctors who are deeply engaged in advancing the platform," said Dr. David Kostohryz, Co-Founder, Board Director, and Recruiting Committee Chair at Allied OMS. "They play a central role in shaping the direction of the business and work hand-in-hand with our management team to identify needs and implement strategic solutions that enhance practice performance."

This strong surgeon engagement not only drives growth but also reinforces a culture of clinical excellence across the platform.

"At Allied OMS, we're fortunate to work with an extraordinary network of surgeons who are not only leaders in their field but also firmly committed to delivering exceptional care," said Dr. Jonathon Jundt, Co-Founder, Board Director, and Chief Medical Officer at Allied OMS. "To protect that commitment, we've built a governance model where surgeons remain firmly at the helm. Our board is majority doctors, each bringing diverse perspectives from different stages of their careers. This ensures that every strategic decision supports, rather than disrupts, our ability to provide medical excellence. With this new partnership, we're not just preserving that model, we're expanding it."

Dr. Greg Scheideman, Co-Founder of Allied OMS, added, "This platform is unique because it was designed with the surgeon's voice at the very heart of the business. We govern, operate, and grow Allied OMS as owners, and we now welcome investor partners who respect that ethos."

Allied OMS was advised by BDO, Cain Brothers, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Miller Johnson. 65 Equity Partners was advised by Jefferies. The transaction was supported by diligence advisors including Aon, Baker McKenzie, Bain & Company, FTI Consulting, Goodwin Procter, PwC, and Scherzer International.

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at www.alliedoms.com.

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that partners with founders, families, and entrepreneurs across North America, Europe and Asia to build sustainable, long-term value. We invest in leading businesses across the healthcare, industrial, business services, technology, and consumer sectors.

Backed by Temasek, as an independently managed investment platform with US$3.3 billion in funds under management, we provide equity and structured capital solutions to established companies with regional or global growth ambitions. With offices in Singapore, New York, San Francisco, London and Paris, we leverage our local roots, international network and the deep expertise of our broader ecosystem.

The announcement of the investment in Allied OMS follows the recent international acquisitions of a minority interest in HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis SA, a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and simultaneous merger with Cerbios-Pharma SA; the acquisition of a minority interest in Kee Safety, a global leader in safety systems and solutions; the acquisition of a minority stake in Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle and accessories brand, and the acquisition of a minority stake in Felix Storch, a leading provider of specialty refrigeration and cooking appliances.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.65equitypartners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

