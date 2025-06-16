Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of PUSS (PUSS). The PUSS/USDT trading pair went live on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), opening the door for global users to trade the first-ever memecoin born on the Steemit blockchain-powered platform. Trading is accessible at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/PUSS_usdt





PUSS: The First Utility-Driven Memecoin on Steemit

PUSS ($PUSS) is not your typical meme token. As the first memecoin launched through Steemit-one of the largest blockchain-based social platforms powered by the Tron blockchain-PUSS blends meme culture with real-world blockchain utility. Created via the SunPump platform on TRON, PUSS benefits from low gas fees, high user accessibility, and deep integration with a massive, active community of bloggers, curators, and crypto users.

What makes $PUSS stand out is its role as a utility token within the larger PussFi Ecosystem, which includes curation services, staking rewards, an upcoming NFT marketplace, and a crypto gaming platform. This combination of community, content creation, and DeFi innovation makes $PUSS a memecoin with substance and sustainability.

Bridging Meme Culture and Real Use Cases

Unlike speculative memecoins with no clear roadmap, $PUSS offers long-term utility across multiple platforms. Within the Steemit environment, PUSS holders can earn additional income through bonus curation rewards. The team has already invested over $4 million in Steemit staking power, which continues to generate returns that are funneled back into the PUSS ecosystem.

Upcoming product releases, including a dedicated DEX interface on SunSwap (Q4 2024), an NFT marketplace (Q3 2025), and a PUSS-native crypto game (Q1 2026), will expand the token's utility. From discounted NFT minting to exclusive game access, PUSS will serve as the native currency powering an ever-growing ecosystem.

To further enhance sustainability, PUSS incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism. A fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens ensures scarcity, while 5% of bloggers' income and 100% of earnings from official PussFi accounts are continuously reinvested into the liquidity pool. This deflationary model strengthens price stability and supports long-term value growth.

Tokenomics

Token Name: PUSS

Token Symbol: PUSS

Token Type: TRC-20

Blockchain: TRON

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PUSS

Key Features:

No presale, no team allocation - 100% of tokens are community-driven.

Low transaction fees - Due to TRON's efficient gas model.

Real on-chain use cases - Integrated directly with Steemit communities.

Revenue-based liquidity support - Continuous LP growth funded by platform activity.

Deflationary design - Regular buybacks and burns to reduce supply.

Roadmap

Q4 2024: Launch curation and delegation services on Steemit Debut of a new DEX interface via SunSwap

Q3 2025: NFT Marketplace launch, with utility-based discounts and exclusive perks for stakers

Q1 2026: Crypto game development and beta access for PUSS holders



These milestones are backed by thousands of active users across four core Steemit communities and a $4 million staked Steem base, ensuring long-term engagement and token circulation.

A Deflationary Asset Designed for Growth

PUSS combines token scarcity with revenue-backed sustainability. Through ongoing income contributions from Steemit authors and curators, 5% of blogger income is directed toward token buybacks and burns. Additionally, all PussFi-generated income contributes to the LP, ensuring consistent liquidity flow and long-term health of the market.

This structure aligns token value with platform success, rewarding users not just through speculative gains but through direct ecosystem participation and growth.

Learn More about PUSS

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

