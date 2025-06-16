The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved the Darden Clean Energy Project, the first development to receive fast-track approval under its Opt-In Certification program. The project includes 1. 1 GW of solar capacity and a battery energy storage system (BESS), designed to power 850,000 homes for four hours. From pv magazine USA The California Energy Commission (CEC) approved the Darden Clean Energy Project, the first to be fast tracked under its Opt-In Certification program. The CES said that this battery storage project is destined to be the largest in world. An up to 4,600 MW battery ...

