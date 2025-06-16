Adobe unveiled LLM Optimizer, a new enterprise application designed to help businesses enhance brand visibility and customer engagement in the era of generative AI-powered browsers and chat services

LLM Optimizer enables businesses to monitor AI-driven traffic and benchmark brand visibility, with actionable recommendations that can be quickly deployed across digital properties

Consumers are seeing value in having conversational experiences with their favorite brands, with new Adobe insights showing a 3,500% increase in traffic to U.S. retail sites from generative AI sources

Today at Cannes Lions, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced Adobe LLM Optimizer, a new enterprise application that enables businesses to gain new relevance in an environment where consumers are embracing generative AI-powered interfaces to engage their favorite brands. Businesses have relied on Adobe Experience Cloud applications to manage and optimize their presence across major channels such as web and mobile. Now with Adobe LLM Optimizer, teams can stay ahead of shifting consumer behaviors and remain top-of-mind in the AI era. A suite of features will enable businesses to monitor AI-driven traffic and benchmark brand visibility, while receiving recommendations that can be quickly deployed on their digital properties to improve discoverability, engagement and conversion.

"Generative AI interfaces are becoming the go-to tools for how customers discover, engage and make purchase decisions, across every stage of their journey," said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. "With Adobe LLM Optimizer, we are enabling brands to confidently navigate this new landscape, ensuring they stand out and win in the moments that matter."

A new generation of consumers are already seeing value in having conversational experiences with their favorite brands: Insights from Adobe Analytics show a 3,500% increase* in traffic to U.S. retail sites from generative AI sources in May 2025 (from July 2024)-and a 3,200% increase to travel sites-as consumers looked for purchase guidance, inspiration and available promotions.

Adobe LLM Optimizer enables brands to:

Monitor and increase AI-driven traffic: LLM Optimizer will be able to identify owned content (details on a website for instance) that is being leveraged by AI-powered interfaces to deliver responses to user queries. This provides teams with a real-time pulse on how their brand is showing up across browsers and chat services. Additionally, side-by-side benchmarking allows businesses to evaluate their visibility against competitors across high-value queries. These insights can inform organizational processes in areas such as content strategy.

Optimize content to improve discoverability: A recommendation engine will detect gaps in brand visibility and suggest improvements across both owned (web pages, FAQs) and external (Wikipedia, public forums) channels-based on attributes prioritized by LLMs including high-quality, informative content from authoritative sources. Teams can act immediately on the recommendations and deploy changes with a single click. An attribution capability also connects AI visibility to user behavior and business performance, enabling teams to demonstrate the effect on engagement, conversion and downstream traffic metrics. Additionally, out-of-the-box reporting allows teams to quickly share insights with internal stakeholders and communicate business impact.

LLM Optimizer is built to support existing workflows across SEO leads, content strategists, digital marketers and web publishers, ensuring insights and recommendations on AI-driven traffic are accessible across an organization. The application also supports enterprise-ready frameworks such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing a seamless path to integrate LLM Optimizer with third-party solutions and agency partners.

Adobe LLM Optimizer can be leveraged as a standalone application, while also having a native integration with Adobe Experience Manager Sites, the leading content management system used by many businesses today.

Adobe Analytics insights are based on direct transactions online, showing the impact of generative AI on the digital economy. The retail insights, for instance, are based on analysis of more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, a greater volume of data than is available to any other technology company or research organization.

