Adobe introduced AI-powered capabilities in GenStudio for Performance Marketing to drive impactful video and display ad campaigns, while enabling businesses to easily build ad creative for platforms including Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn and Meta

Innovations across additional GenStudio solutions including Adobe Firefly Services, Custom Models and Adobe Express optimize the content supply chain for businesses by unifying marketing and creative workflows

Leading businesses and agencies including The Coca-Cola Company, Dentsu, The Estée Lauder Companies, Lumen Technologies, Newell Brands and Publicis Groupe are leveraging GenStudio solutions to accelerate the delivery of standout customer experiences.

Today at Cannes Lions, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced innovations in GenStudio, its all-in-one content platform that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing and measuring marketing content. The latest offerings will fuse creativity, marketing and AI to help businesses quickly produce personalized, on-brand content at scale.

Adobe will enhance GenStudio for Performance Marketing-a generative AI-first application for creating on-brand ads, emails and more-with AI-powered capabilities for video and display advertising, while enabling businesses to build and optimize their ad creative for multiple platforms including Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn and Meta. These innovations will enable faster campaign deployment and more sophisticated personalization at scale. Adobe also enhanced Firefly Services, Custom Models and Adobe Express to streamline content creation for teams.

"Marketing teams face growing demands for fresh and compelling content delivered across many channels, driven in part by the explosive growth in formats such as video," said Varun Parmar, general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. "Our AI platform helps businesses connect creative vision with marketing goals to deliver personalized experiences faster and more efficiently."

With digital content needs soaring-71% of marketers* expect a 5x increase by 2027-Adobe's innovations will empower teams to meet rising expectations, especially for social media and video content. Adobe's AI innovations will equip teams with the tools they need to move with greater agility and tailor content experiences for different audiences.

Key GenStudio for Performance Marketing innovations include:

Video ad creation: Coming soon, businesses can automatically reformat existing videos for different ad formats, enabling the creation of purpose-built video ad experiences tailored to various platforms. Teams will soon be able to generate short videos from static images as well, using the commercially safe Adobe Firefly Video Model.

Display ad enhancements: Marketers can easily create personalized display ads that remain on-brand with GenStudio for Performance Marketing. Now through an expanded collaboration with Amazon Ads, teams will be able to leverage pre-built templates and quickly create campaign assets for Amazon Ads properties. Asset creation for LinkedIn Ads is now live as well, with the ability to export newly created assets directly into the LinkedIn media library (a single location for businesses to manage their media for ad creation). Display ads can also now be activated directly with Google Campaign Manager 360, across websites, apps, video content and more.

On-brand image generation: AI-generated imagery (powered by the Adobe Firefly Image Model) for use in display ads, marketing emails and more is now available in Beta. Teams will be able to maintain brand consistency as well, through an integration with Custom Models.

Multi-language support: Teams will be able to create and translate marketing content in over 30 non-English languages, while adapting messages that align with the preferences of local audiences.

Streamlining Content Workflows

Adobe GenStudio also addresses content supply chain challenges by unifying creative and marketing workflows:

Review and approval: Integration between Adobe Workfront (work management application) and Adobe Express (the quick and easy app that anyone can use to create on-brand content) simplifies asset review and approval.

Creative APIs: Adobe Firefly Services APIs streamline tasks such as resizing, with upcoming capabilities for video generation. Additionally, APIs for creating 3D images and digital avatars are now generally available.

No-code production. Firefly Creative Production enables teams to unlock the power of Firefly Services APIs and handle repetitive tasks without coding, with new offerings for color grading and resizing workflows.

Brand consistency: Firefly Custom Models now offer improved image quality and style, while Adobe Express offers customized home and one-click brand set-up to accelerate on-brand creation.

Leading businesses and agencies including The Coca-Cola Company, Dentsu, The Estée Lauder Companies, Lumen Technologies, Newell Brands and Publicis Groupe are leveraging GenStudio solutions to accelerate marketing campaigns and create impactful customer experiences.

Adobe at Cannes Lions

Adobe's presence at Cannes Lions 2025 highlights the transformative power of creativity, marketing and AI. Through interactive experiences, insightful panels and collaborations with leading brands and platforms, Adobe showcases how innovative technology is driving the future of personalized customer experiences. Learn more here.

*Adobe survey of 1,610 marketers in markets including the U.S., Australia, India and the U.K. (fielded from May 14 to 26, 2025)

