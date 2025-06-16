Adobe introduced product innovations that power Customer Experience Orchestration, combining creativity, marketing and AI for businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale

Adobe GenStudio offerings streamline content production for marketing campaigns, while the new Adobe LLM Optimizer empowers businesses to gain new relevance across AI-powered browsers and chat services

First set of capabilities are now live in Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, which enables businesses to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents including Adobe's Data Insights Agent and Product Support Agent

Today at Cannes Lions, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled a groundbreaking suite of product innovations that power Customer Experience Orchestration (CXO)-fusing creativity, marketing and AI to deliver intelligent, scalable and connected customer experiences. CXO is the evolution of Customer Experience Management, fulfilling the promise of personalization at scale by combining the creation and development of seamless customer experiences across all touchpoints and channels, with advancements in generative and agentic AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616989996/en/

As the global creative, advertising and marketing industry converges in Cannes, creativity emerges not just as a differentiator, but as a driving force behind relevance and resonance in today's attention-fueled economy. Adobe uniquely brings together creatives and marketers, with AI capabilities for businesses to efficiently create, orchestrate and deliver compelling interactions across any touchpoint-in real time and across millions of customers. Adobe released a playbook today, profiling how these innovations will positively impact businesses and drive the next phase of marketing transformation.

"Delivering one-to-one personalization at scale demands a powerful fusion of creativity, marketing and AI," said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. "We are pioneering innovations through Adobe's AI platform that enable teams to craft the most compelling and relevant customer experiences, helping businesses drive impact and seize this enormous opportunity."

Adobe's latest AI innovations are reshaping how businesses connect with customers and the daily work of experience makers tasked with delivering and orchestrating impactful customer engagements. This is accelerated with the rise of agentic AI, where purpose-built agents can handle repetitive content production tasks and free up time for creative ideation and strategy-unlocking capacity for marketers to scale personalization.

Leading businesses and agencies including The Coca-Cola Company, Dentsu, The Estée Lauder Companies, Lumen Technologies, Monks, Newell Brands, Prudential Financial, Publicis Groupe, Stagwell and Tapestry are leveraging Adobe AI solutions to enhance and scale standout customer experiences with greater efficiency. By shortening the delivery of compelling, on-brand and tailored content for different audiences, organizations are improving key metrics around engagement and conversion-and driving business impact.

Adobe innovations unveiled at Cannes Lions include:

Accelerating video and display ad campaign creation: Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing is a generative AI-first application that enables marketers and creatives to quickly create on-brand campaign content for paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more. New capabilities will support the creation of engaging short-form video ads (leveraging the commercially safe Adobe Firefly Video Model). Adobe also announced new solutions for display ad campaigns, including on-brand image generation with Adobe Firefly, as well as offerings with Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn and Meta to power seamless campaign workflows.

Streamlining content production: Adobe Firefly Services-a collection of generative AI and creative APIs-bring Adobe's AI innovations into content production workflows to accelerate time-intensive tasks such as resizing marketing assets. Adobe unveiled APIs for quickly creating compelling short-form video content, 3D imagery and digital avatars, along with new capabilities in Firefly Creative Production (a no-code interface that unlocks the power of Firefly Services APIs) to streamline color grading and resizing workflows. Additionally, enhancements in Firefly Custom Models and Adobe Express ensure that as teams scale content production, new assets remain on-brand.

Enhancing brand presence across LLMs: Adobe announced Adobe LLM Optimizer, a new application for businesses to improve their response ranking on generative AI-powered browsers and chat services. Consumers are embracing conversational interfaces to discover and learn about new products, making it critical for businesses to optimize their digital content and properties accordingly. LLM Optimizer analyzes traffic from generative AI sources, benchmarking visibility while recommending content strategy adjustments that enhance discoverability.

Businesses are also embracing agentic AI to augment their daily work and drive better results. Adobe is innovating on the world's most widely adopted marketing and customer experience platform, Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), to deliver built-in agentic functionality that enables marketers to orchestrate customer experiences with greater agility. The first set of capabilities are now live in the AEP Agent Orchestrator-which businesses can leverage to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems-including Customer Experience Language Models, Agent Operator and Knowledge Base components. These capabilities power the Data Insights Agent and Product Support Agent, which are now generally available. The Data Insights Agent empowers marketing teams to quickly deliver actionable insights across their organization, while the Product Support Agent provides an easy way to troubleshoot and navigate new product features across Adobe enterprise applications.

Adobe at Cannes Lions

Adobe's presence at Cannes Lions 2025 highlights the transformative power of creativity, marketing and AI. Through interactive experiences, insightful panels and collaborations with leading brands and platforms, Adobe showcases how innovative technology is driving the future of personalized customer experiences. Learn more here.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

2025 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250616989996/en/

Contacts:

Public relations contact

Kevin Fu

Adobe

kfu@adobe.com