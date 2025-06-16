Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Expands U.S. Jet Engine Production Footprint with New Advanced Manufacturing Facility, Test Cells in Bristow, Oklahoma

New 50,000-Square-Foot Facility, Located on 20 acres, is Expected to Expand to 100,000 Square Feet and House up to Five GEK Engine Production Lines

PARIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced plans to open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Bristow, Oklahoma to produce its GEK (GE Aerospace-Kratos) family of turbojet engines, with an initial focus on the GEK800.

The announcement was made during the Oklahoma Breakfast in Paris ahead of the 2025 Paris Air Show, with Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco, Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) President Stacey Rock, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in attendance.





Kratos' Manufacturing Facility in Bristow, OK

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ebe75a-615b-47a4-8aa8-e516fc918ea9

The 50,000-square-foot facility, located on 20 acres, is expected to expand to 100,000 square feet and house up to five GEK engine production lines and initial output of 500 engines annually, supporting thrust classes from 600 to 6000 pounds. Occupancy is expected in mid-2026, with operations fully ramped by Q4 2026.

The facility will include three small engine (200-2000 lbf thrust) test cells, which are expected to be operational in 2027, thanks to approved grant funding from the State of Oklahoma.

The initial engine line is expected to create 60 high-quality jobs at the site, with key positions beginning recruitment in late 2025 and general hiring in Q1 2026. Each additional production line is expected to add approximately 45 new jobs.

"This facility underscores Kratos' strategy of delivering affordable, high-performance, made-in-America propulsion systems at scale," said Stacey Rock, President of Kratos Turbine Technologies. "Bristow will be a critical site for delivering mass to the mission and meeting the growing propulsion needs of our defense customers."





The GE Aerospace - Kratos GEK800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e3b6aad-8744-481a-8403-5f09bbe07759

Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, said, "This is a big win for American workers, for our military, and for every Oklahoman who believes in freedom, innovation, and strength. Kratos could've gone anywhere in the world, but they choose to continue investing in Oklahoma because it is the best place to build, grow, and do business. Oklahoma is proud to be a hub for national defense that is leading the way in rebuilding America's industrial base and powering the technologies that keep our country safe."

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, said, "Kratos is truly honored to expand our presence in Oklahoma with this new, state-of-the-art propulsion production facility in Bristow. This new Kratos investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-performance, affordable jet engine technology to support the Department of Defense and our allies and answers the rising demand for propulsion systems for cruise missiles and CCA-type aircraft, while being targeted and optimized for cost reduction. The Bristow facility will play a critical role in accelerating production of the GEK family of engines, including the GEK800, and strengthening America's industrial base in this decisive era. We thank Governor Stitt and the State of Oklahoma for their partnership in helping us build the future of high-performance propulsion right here in the heartland."

"Oklahoma is proud to be home to Kratos and all they do to provide cutting-edge defense technologies to our warfighters from target drones and unmanned combat aircraft to state-of-the-art turbine engines. Their investment in our state is an investment in our workforce, our warfighters, and our national security." - Senator Markwayne Mullin

"Kratos' expansion in Oklahoma is further proof that Oklahoma is a hub for innovative defense technology and high-quality manufacturing jobs. I am proud of all Kratos does day-to-day, providing our servicemembers with the best technology in the world, and ensuring our national security." - Congressman Kevin Hern

"Kratos' decision to grow in Oklahoma highlights Oklahoma's strong workforce and unwavering support for our nation's defense mission. Kratos continues to excel and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our state and national security." - Congressman Frank Lucas

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc..

