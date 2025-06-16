Corsair group: Corsair Signs Strategic Partnership with Kera Energy for Global Distribution of Pyrolysis Oil

New partnership expands global access to Corsair's recycled plastic oil across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Plastic waste recycling company Corsair Group International Holding BV (CORSAIR) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with KERA Energy AG, a Swiss-based leader in sustainable industrial value chains. Under the agreement, CORSAIR will supply advanced pyrolysis oil to KERA Energy , which will distribute the Plastic Pyrolysis Oil (PPO) across key markets in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

This collaboration marks another important step in CORSAIR's mission to scale up sustainable advanced recycling of plastic waste . The agreement with KERA Energy signals growing international demand for CORSAIR's high-quality pyrolysis oil derived from everyday household plastic waste.

"We are very pleased to partner with KERA Energy, a company that shares our vision of a cleaner, circular economy," said Jussi Veikko Saloranta, CEO of CORSAIR. "KERA's extensive expertise and market access will allow us to accelerate our environmental impact and expand our reach globally."

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, KERA Energy AG specializes in the optimization of supply chains and the commercialization of sustainable raw materials such as plastic pyrolysis oil (PPO) and tire pyrolysis oil (TPO). With a processing capacity of up to 300,000 tons per year and compliance with ISCC+ and REACH regulations, KERA is at the forefront of enabling circular and bio-based feedstock solutions for the chemical and refining industries.

"We are proud to partner with CORSAIR as we jointly work to eliminate plastic waste from our environment," said Shane Perl, CEO of KERA Energy.

By utilizing CORSAIR's pyrolysis oil, produced from mixed plastic household waste at facilities in Thailand, Finland and its future facilities, KERA will support the production of new, sustainable plastics and chemicals, reducing dependency on fossil-based virgin feedstocks, diverting plastic waste destined for landfill or incineration and contributing to a closed-loop system for plastic materials.

"We work with pyrolysis companies from concept to technical development and on to commercially optimizing their circular and bio-based oil products."

Simon Housecraft, Head of Sustainable Materials at KERA, states: "We are committed to building a bridge between environmental goals and industrial performance, and this partnership with CORSAIR embodies that commitment. We believe CORSAIR will remain one of the global leaders within this market sector with ambitious but, realistic expansion plans. As a partnership, we believe we can successfully deliver circularity to our market sector"

With this new alliance, CORSAIR strengthens its role as the fastest growing company in advanced plastic recycling and takes another key step toward a world where waste is transformed into valuable resources for the future .

