Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.8906 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20609212 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN LEI Code: 213800X25VEVKDSCYO57 Sequence No.: 392777 EQS News ID: 2155476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 16, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)