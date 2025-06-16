DJ Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (UINU LN) Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.9551 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43599 CODE: UINU LN ISIN: LU1879532940 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN LEI Code: 549300X4VQSZEDS4Y063 Sequence No.: 392838 EQS News ID: 2155602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

