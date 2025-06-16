DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7332.159 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7128736 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 392856 EQS News ID: 2155638 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)