Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart: Instacart and Pinterest to Launch New Retail Media Collaboration

New capability leverages first-party data and will make Pinterest ads directly shoppable via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO and CANNES, France, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are enhancing brands' Pinterest campaigns by providing high-intent audiences powered by Instacart data. The new collaboration aims to connect Pinterest users with the products they love, in the exact moment they're planning to use them, whether they're meal-prepping for the week, planning a backyard movie night, or redecorating an office.

In the initial phase of the partnership, select brands advertising on Pinterest will be able to advertise their products to Instacart first-party audience segments-built from real-world retail purchase behavior-to reach high-intent consumers with more precision. A second phase is expected to introduce closed-loop measurement, which would tie Pinterest ads to actual product sales across the Instacart Marketplace of over 1,800 retailers, and help prove campaign impact with real purchase data.

"Pinterest is an incredible platform for inspiration, and that inspiration can often lead to a purchase," said Ali Miller, Vice President of Ads Product at Instacart. "By layering in Instacart's valuable retail media data, we're giving brands a more targeted way to reach high-intent Pinterest users at the right moment, when they're open to discovering something new and deciding what to buy next."

A Visual Search Platform Meets Real-World Purchase Power

Pinterest ads will become directly shoppable via Instacart, giving Pinterest users the ability to complete a purchase in just a few clicks. Imagine pinning a cocktail recipe and being able to instantly order the ingredients, or discovering a new clean beauty brand and getting it delivered to your door in as fast as 30 minutes.

"With powerful first-party data by Instacart, brands can reach Pinterest users at the exact moment of intent and turn ads into shoppable experiences on Instacart," said Samir Pradhan, VP of Product Management at Pinterest. "This partnership transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks, bridging the gap between inspiration and action for millions of Pinterest users."

Pinterest advertisers will also gain a new way to leverage first-party audience data from Instacart. This means the ability to target and reach Instacart consumers based on actual purchase behaviors, like fans of gluten-free snacks or low-sugar beverages on Pinterest.

A More Connected Shopping Experience

This new collaboration is the latest addition to the growing Instacart advertising ecosystem, which brings its first-party retail media data and closed-loop measurement to the places where people spend time and make shopping decisions. That includes the Instacart Marketplace, 220+ grocery e-commerce sites, in-store Caper Carts, and off-platform collaborations with partners like Pinterest.

With over 7,000 active brands and 1,800 retail partners in its ecosystem, Instacart is helping marketers cut through fragmentation and complexity. Rather than build bespoke strategies across fragmented retail networks, advertisers can tap into Instacart's retail media data wherever they're already buying media-bringing consistent, high-intent reach to platforms like streaming, search, and social discovery.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands-from category leaders to emerging brands-partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas and shop products-all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

