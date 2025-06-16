The New Yealink Era: Where Cutting-Edge AI Innovation Meets Committed Trust

XIAMEN, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, a global leader in unified communication and collaboration solutions, has officially unveiled its latest innovations at the "AI YOUR WORKSPACE" global launch event. The event introduced a comprehensive lineup of AI-powered solutions across Android, Windows, ProAV, and Personal Collaboration, reinforcing Yealink's commitment to building secure, sustainable, and intelligent hybrid workplaces.

Backed by a 10-year strategic partnership with Microsoft and supported by key ecosystem partners Intel and Qualcomm, the event showcased Yealink's vision of a future-ready collaboration platform. Following the launch, Yealink hosted innovative roadshows across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden, engaging with partners and customers to demonstrate its enhanced product ecosystem and trust-driven initiatives.

Innovation: A Full Product Lineup Upgrade with AI

Yealink's next-generation MeetingBar A50 Android video bar addresses the growing needs of simplified video conferencing solutions for medium-to-large meeting spaces, where over 40% of all-in-one systems now deploy (Frost & Sullivan). Powered by the Qualcomm 8550 processor, it delivers 50% greater CPU performance and 10x AI processing power for real-time framing, tracking and voice pickup. The system features a triple-camera array for optimal visibility and integrates with Microsoft's Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) to ensure enterprise-grade security in large-scale deployments.

Addressing today's hybrid meeting challenges, Yealink's 4th-gen MVC series delivers next-level AI intelligence to transform collaboration. The system solves persistent pain points - inconsistent participant framing, limited visibility, and disconnected workflows - through its advanced Intel Core Ultra 5-powered AI (34 TOPS performance). The adaptive multi-lens and multi-camera system ensures every attendee enjoys perfect visibility regardless of location, while Microsoft Copilot integration enables real-time meeting transcriptions, automated summaries and intelligent action items. From huddle rooms to large ProAV deployments, MVC's superior processing power and deep AI integration create truly equitable, future-ready meeting experiences.

Yealink AV ONE transforms complex AV deployments with its all-in-one ecosystem. Gone are the days of juggling multiple vendors - AV ONE integrates premium audio, AVoIP processing, control systems and AI-optimized room design into a single solution. The system automatically generates topologies and configures devices in minutes rather than hours, while maintaining seamless Microsoft Teams Rooms compatibility. This centralized, IP-based approach delivers enterprise-grade AV that's both powerfully intelligent and remarkably simple to design and deploy.

Yealink is revolutionizing personal workspaces with its new AI-enhanced device ecosystem. The sleek SIP T7 & T8 IP phones combine modern design with intelligent audio processing, advanced security, and eco-conscious materials. Complementing these are the UH4X wired headsets, WH6X noise-canceling wireless headsets, BH7X Bluetooth models, and SP9X speakerphones - together forming Yealink's first complete AI-audio suite that supercharges productivity and optimizes AI collaboration tools.

From boardrooms to desktops, Yealink's latest AI-powered innovations demonstrate its vision of a one-stop, intelligent, and seamlessly integrated collaboration ecosystem. Learn about Yealink's new innovations here.

Trust: Enhanced Security and Sustainability

Security is the cornerstone of digital trust in today's interconnected business landscape. Yealink establishes this vital trust with partners and users through its S.A.F.E.R. security framework, which provides:

Standards : Globally certified compliance (ISO/GDPR/NIS2/AI Act) for measurable protection

: Globally certified compliance (ISO/GDPR/NIS2/AI Act) for measurable protection Accountability : Executive-led security governance making it a strategic priority

: Executive-led security governance making it a strategic priority Future-proof Core : Application of advanced security technology, Secure by Design architecture with proactive threat prevention

: Application of advanced security technology, Secure by Design architecture with proactive threat prevention Ethical Supply Chains : Rigorously vetted partners (Intel/Qualcomm) at every production stage

: Rigorously vetted partners (Intel/Qualcomm) at every production stage Reliability: Microsoft Azure-powered data localization ensuring regional compliance

SAFER provides organizations with an adaptive, enterprise-grade shield - enabling business innovation in our interconnected age. Stay SAFER with Yealink.

Sustainability drives Yealink at every level. Its annual ESG report-backed by top ratings such as EcoVadis and alignment with the UN Global Compact-highlights real impact: from intelligent energy-saving systems in meeting spaces to rooftop solar that generated 3.8 million kWh last year. Yealink's new products are crafted with GRS-certified PCR materials and packaged in FSC-certified materials, significantly reducing the use of plastics and other non-sustainable components.

A New Yealink - Defined by Innovation and Trust

Through its roadshows, Yealink engaged with hundreds of partners, hosting in-depth panel discussions with system integrators, end-users, and industry leaders on topics such as AI adoption in the workplace, hybrid-era challenges, such as communication security, and emerging market trends and opportunities. "Innovate for Trust" is more than a slogan-it's Yealink's commitment to delivering secure, sustainable, and intelligent collaboration solutions while fostering long-term partnerships. Become part of Yealink's growing global reseller community at [Yealink.com].

