Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentiva acquires heritage brands from Aboca to expand natural-based Consumer Healthcare solutions across Europe

Propol2 EMF, Ruscoven, Serenil, Fisiodepur and Finocarbo will become part of Zentiva's portfolio

PRAGUE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva today announced the acquisition of five heritage brands from Aboca that will widen access to well-known natural treatments across Europe; due to take effect on 30 June 2025.

Zentiva Logo

The acquisition reinforces Zentiva's ambition to become a leading Consumer Healthcare (CHC) player. While the deal has a particular emphasis on the markets in Italy, Spain and France, its scope also covers other countries including Portugal, Poland, Romania, and Greece.

By integrating the newly acquired brands from the Aboca herbal portfolio, Zentiva will immediately strengthen its position in three key and fast-growing self-care categories: Respiratory, Circulatory, and Calm & Sleep, aligning with market trends and fast-growing consumer demand for natural, sustainably sourced products. The combined expertise will accelerate Zentiva's growth in Western Europe and complement its established CHC leadership in Central-Eastern Europe.

Steffen Saltofte, Chief Executive Officer, Zentiva, said: "Natural self-care is no longer a niche; it is what consumers, pharmacists and healthcare systems increasingly expect. Combining Zentiva's consumer healthcare reach with Aboca expertise in plant-based science is the perfect fit for our CHC growth strategy and for our purpose of providing health and wellbeing for all generations."

The agreement adds value to Zentiva's portfolio ensuring greater category leadership, with Aboca brands such as Propol2 EMF (Respiratory), Ruscoven (Circulatory) and Serenil (Calm & Sleep)[1], complementing Zentiva's existing CHC range. It also lays the foundation for long-term growth through future portfolio and geographic extensions.

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations. We are a European company developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. The company is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come.

We are a team of more than 5,000 unique talents bonded together by our commitment to ensuring the supply of high-quality, affordable medicines to people who depend on them every day. We want Zentiva to be a great place to work, where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated, and can be their true selves, contributing to the best of their ability.

Our roots reach back more than 500 years to a small pharmacy in Prague that still exists today. We act today for a sustainable tomorrow, so that Zentiva will continue to provide health and wellbeing for all generations for at least another 500 years.

[1] Propol2 EMF, Ruscoven Plus Fluid, Ruscoven Plus Capsules and Serenil are food supplements, Ruscoven Biogel is cosmetic product.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660891/5369762/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zentiva-acquires-heritage-brands-from-aboca-to-expand-natural-based-consumer-healthcare-solutions-across-europe-302481474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.