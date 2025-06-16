Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 10:10 Uhr
Atos International: Atos Unveils AI-Driven Security Operations Center in Qatar, Bolstering Regional Cyber Resilience

Press Release

Atos Unveils AI-Driven Security Operations Center in Qatar, Bolstering Regional Cyber Resilience

Doha, Qatar - June 16, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity, today unveiled its cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) in Qatar, expanding its global network of interconnected SOCs. This state-of-the-art facility marks a strategic expansion of Atos' global cybersecurity footprint, delivering next-generation, AI-driven security solutions augmented by expert human oversight, empowering organizations to proactively detect, respond to and mitigate evolving cyber threats.

The urgent global demand for advanced, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, particularly amidst an increasingly sophisticated and relentless threat landscape, underscores the critical necessity of robust Security Operations Center (SOC) services. Atos addresses this pressing need head-on with its new SOC in Qatar, designed to fortify cyber defenses against the rise of AI-powered threats.

To do so, Atos' purpose-built SOC in Qatar delivers sovereign, 24/7/365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. The centre leverages market-leading technologies and proven, proprietary platforms, harnessing AI and machine learning to anticipate threats and deliver predictive insights to strengthen cyber resilience across the board.

This high-assurance facility represents a significant milestone in enhancing Qatar's cybersecurity resilience and safeguarding the nation's critical digital infrastructure, fostering a secure environment for business continuity and national innovation.

The facility brings together highly skilled cybersecurity professionals-a team expected to double over the next 6 months. These experts will ensure continuous monitoring and real-time threat response, enabling proactive detection, automated containment, and rapid mitigation of cyber incidents. Atos's cybersecurity professionals in Qatar join the worldwide network of 6,500 Atos Group's security experts.

Günter Koinegg, EVP, Global Head of Cybersecurity Services, Atos, highlighted "Strengthening our significant presence in the Middle East with this advanced Security Operations Center represents a strategic imperative. This pivotal investment directly addresses the escalating demand for advanced, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions across critical sectors globally. It powerfully reaffirms Atos Group's unwavering commitment to leading the secure digital transformation journey. We are accelerating our ambition to become the world's trusted AI-powered technology partner, delivering secure, end-to-end digital journeys for every client."

Atos' interconnected global network of SOCs processes billions of security events daily, driving seamless information sharing on cyber threats and enabling continuous exposure management for robust cyber defence. The Qatar SOC combines local expertise with global reach, providing clients with a comprehensive understanding of the cyber threat landscape and real-time protection tailored to meet regional compliance.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Middle-East: Meenu Raje - meenu.raje@atos.net

Global: Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR-Atos Unveils AI-Driven Security Operations Center in Qatar, Bolstering Regional Cyber Resilience (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d48b7bd5-7ab4-4325-bec2-75c67281f09c)

