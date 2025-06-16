ZURICH, Switzerland, June 16, 2025 which sends a clear message: Switzerland attaches great importance to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 and the role the host nation has to play.

'In Switzerland, even if you lose, you win'

Keller-Sutter's message to football fans is one of positivity and optimism, as she points out 'wouldn't it be a pity to miss all this' before revealing to the viewers some of the host nation's best attributes, accompanied by beautiful on-screen visuals. What is the upside of losing UEFA Women's EURO 2025? The earlier a team goes out of the tournament, the more time they'll have to enjoy being in Switzerland!

A female president supporting women in sport

Karin Keller-Sutter serves as President of the Swiss Confederation this year, a role that rotates annually between the seven members of the Swiss Federal Council. Recently named by Financial Times as one of the '25 most influential women of the year' alongside prominent female figures ranging from Beyoncé to Ursula von der Leyen, Keller Sutter's landmark decision to record an official video of support is both a display of female empowerment and reflection on the office she holds. Switzerland, represented by its female president, is committed to women in sport and the growing significance of women's football.

Football firsts and new records for Switzerland

UEFA Women's EURO is being held in Switzerland for the first time and has already been breaking records before the tournament has even begun. Over 500,000 tickets have been sold - more than ever before at this stage at a women's European tournament. So far, two thirds of tickets have been bought by fans from Switzerland, followed by Germany, England, France and the USA.

The tournament kicks off on 2 July with two matches: Iceland vs Finland at 5pm in Thun and Switzerland vs Norway at 8pm in Basel.

Reigning champions England will play their first game against France on Saturday 5 July at 8pm in Zurich, while Wales will play against The Netherlands on the same day at 5pm in Lucerne.

Matches will be played in eight host cities - Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich - with the final taking place on 27 July in Basel.

Switzerland will write a new chapter in football history this year and will make UEFA Women's EURO 2025 even more memorable by offering visiting football fans a wide range of experiences before, during and after the tournament. It will also set new standards in terms of sustainability, with the Swiss rail network SBB providing over 300 extra trains across Switzerland and free-of-charge return travel to football matches (within Switzerland) for all ticket holders on match days.



About Karin Keller Sutter

Abroad, Karin Keller Sutter is often referred to simply as the 'Swiss President' for the sake of convenience. However, Switzerland's government is structured as a collegial body, the Federal Council, consisting of seven members of equal standing. Together they form the executive branch, with each councillor heading a federal department. The President of the Confederation chairs the meetings of the Federal Council. The presidency rotates annually.

Elected in 2018, Karin Keller-Sutter has headed the Federal Department of Finance since 2023. In the same year, she was named one of the '25 most influential women of the year' by the British Financial Times - appearing on a list alongside figures such as Beyoncé and Ursula von der Leyen. 'Knowledge, courage and determination are perhaps the most important qualities in a politician - and to me, Karin embodies all of them,' wrote Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson at the time, referring to her Swiss counterpart.

The active involvement of the President of the Confederation in support of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 highlights the growing significance of women's football and reflects the importance Switzerland attaches to hosting this European championship.