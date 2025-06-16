Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACH0 | ISIN: US98584B2025 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
16.06.2025 10:12 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Yingli Solar Releases Yearly ESG Report

BAODING, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Yingli Solar") unveiled its 2024 ESG Report and has been shortlisted in the Global New Energy ESG Top 100 Enterprises released by the Asian PV Industry Association (APVIA) during SNEC event in Shanghai.

Launch Ceremony

Yingli Solar has long been committed to a green, low-carbon development path, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable development and exemplifying the responsibility of a state-owned enterprise. This year marks the company's third consecutive annual ESG report. According to the report, Yingli Solar achieved significant environmental milestones in 2024, reducing its overall energy consumption per unit by 3,062 kWh/MW compared to 2023. The company also saved 4,000 tons of water monthly and 1.31 million kWh of electricity annually. In terms of quality control, the company boasted a 100% product qualification rate and a 96.17% customer satisfaction rate.

Allen Geng, General Manager of International Sales, emphasized Yingli Solar's strong commitment to social responsibility. The company joined WWF's Climate Savers program in 2013, making it one of China's first PV enterprises to do so. In 2020, Yingli Solar was among the industry's pioneers in announcing carbon emission reduction targets. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products included Yingli Solar in its inaugural China New Energy Industry ESG Value Index in 2023. Furthermore, Yingli Solar's outstanding contributions to ESG and carbon neutrality earned it the Top 10 Excellence in Value Contribution and Top 10 Model Responsibility Contribution awards on the 2024 Green Sustainable ESG Case List.

Yingli Solar's reputation for corporate responsibility has led to strategic partnerships with numerous global brands. Moving forward, the company pledges to maintain its responsible corporate attitude by delivering high-quality products and services, while collaborating with a wider range of partners to advance the Beautiful China Initiative and improve the quality of life for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711457/7e7b42cad5371d6bfe2c13979948380.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yingli-solar-releases-yearly-esg-report-302482224.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.