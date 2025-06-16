Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
16.06.2025 10:18 Uhr
Astronergy sets the pace at SNEC 2025 with cutting-edge solar products and global partnerships

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global tier one solar module provider, Astronergy made a strong and impactful impression at SNEC 2025, showcasing its innovation-driven product breakthroughs, expanding global presence, and receiving sustained industry recognition.

Visitors closely observe the photovoltaic module products on display at the Astronergy booth in SNEC 2025.

Innovation-driven product breakthroughs

At SNEC 2025, Astronergy unveiled its advanced portfolio featuring the ASTRO N7 and N7s series, both full-line Zero-Busbar (ZBB) TOPCon modules. These modules integrate cutting-edge TOPCon 5.0 cell technology.

The ZBB structure improves mechanical durability by minimizing cell microcrack risks, reflecting Astronergy's strong capabilities in smart manufacturing and industrial automation. Together, these innovations deliver superior conversion efficiency, increased power output, and exceptional long-term reliability-key factors in lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale and commercial projects.

Complementing this lineup, Astronergy showcased the ultra-high-power ASTRO N7 Pro and ASTRO N8 Pro modules, which incorporate advanced half-cut cell architecture and multi-busbar technology. This manufacturing breakthrough enhances shading tolerance and reduces hotspot risks, enabling the 700W+ and 800W+ modules to deliver higher energy yields and greater durability under diverse and challenging environmental conditions.

Global recognition and expanding partnerships

A group photo of Astronergy and Spanish EPC GES Seimsa representatives after signing the world's first cooperation agreement for the ASTRO N8 product.

Astronergy's steadfast commitment to product quality was recognized through multiple prestigious industry accolades. The ASTRO N7 series was honored with the "Overall Highest Achiever" award from the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) after excelling in a comprehensive range of rigorous tests, including thermal cycling, humidity freeze, and potential-induced degradation (PID) resistance.

Furthermore, Astronergy received its ninth consecutive Kiwa PVEL TOP Performer designation, highlighting consistent excellence and product reliability over many years.

During the exhibition, Astronergy also signed a significant strategic cooperation agreement with Spanish partners, reinforcing its expanding footprint and deepening collaboration across the European market. The company continues to accelerate its global growth, rapidly expanding in key regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific, supported by dedicated localized service teams and agile supply chain management.

As a core member of the CHINT Group, Astronergy highlighted its integral role within a full-industry-chain ecosystem that spans generation, storage, and smart energy management solutions. This comprehensive platform enables Astronergy to deliver complete clean energy solutions globally, supporting the worldwide energy transition.

With its cutting-edge technologies, trusted global partnerships, and proven long-term reliability, Astronergy continues to lead as a reliable and innovative partner driving the global clean energy transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711500/Visitors_closely_observe_photovoltaic_module_products_display_Astronergy_booth_SNEC.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711501/A_group_photo_Astronergy_Spanish_EPC_GES_Seimsa_representatives_signing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-sets-the-pace-at-snec-2025-with-cutting-edge-solar-products-and-global-partnerships-302482233.html

