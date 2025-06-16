Anzeige
16.06.2025 10:24 Uhr
Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: ACEM Celebrates 41th anniversary of the re-establishment: World-Class Disciplines Drive Top Global Rankings at SJTU

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2025 marked the 41th anniversary of the re-establishment of Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). ACEM made remarkable achievements in discipline development, academic research, industry research, and exchanges and cooperation.

ACEM QS 2025 ranking

ACEM ranked the world's 5th in the FT Masters in Management latest Ranking and the world's 1st in employment. Five of its disciplines ranked among the global top 50, with "Business & Management Studies""Statistics & Operational Research" in the top 30 of the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. In World University Rankings 2025 by subject: Business and Economics, ACEM ranked 25th globally and 3rd in China. The MBA program was among the top three in Chinese Mainland for six consecutive years in QS Global MBA Rankings.

The educational programs of ACEM further expanded. ACEM entered into a cooperative agreement with CUHK to launch a dual-degree program in Finance and FinTech, the first of its kind between universities in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. ACEM also further built platforms and deepened cooperation with top-notch universities such as Columbia University, Tsinghua University, and Chinese University of Hong Kong as well as benchmark companies such as CATL and Bank of China (BOC) to create new driving forces for industry-university-research collaborative development. In 2024 ACEM established three new research institutes, entered into an agreement with CATL to jointly build the 21st Century Institute for Global Enterprise, and launched the SJTU Institute for Intelligent Computing (IIC) and the Environmental, Social and Governance Research Institute.

"ACEM have embarked on the next phase of development, the journey to the top. The center of our strategy is to promote industry research. The future Antai will have not only academic field experts but also industry experts." says by Chen Frangruo, Dean of ACEM.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711429/QS_2025_EN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acem-celebrates-41th-anniversary-of-the-re-establishment-world-class-disciplines-drive-top-global-rankings-at-sjtu-302482238.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
