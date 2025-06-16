Anzeige
Montag, 16.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A1C06B | ISIN: CH0114405324 | Ticker-Symbol: GEY
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 10:34 Uhr
Deutsche Aircraft Gmbh: Deutsche Aircraft Unveils New Garmin G5000 PRIME Flight Deck for the D328eco at Paris Air Show

Le Bourget, Paris, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Paris Air Show 2025, Deutsche Aircraft unveiled the New Garmin G5000® PRIME Flight Deck for the D28eco at Paris Air Show: the integration of Garmin's G5000 PRIME integrated flight deck into the next-generation 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop. This announcement marks a significant advancement in regional aviation, combining proven avionics expertise with a sustainable aircraft platform.

Building on Garmin's legacy of delivering over 30,000 flight decks worldwide, the G5000 PRIME brings a modern, touchscreen-based cockpit environment to the D328eco, delivering unmatched pilot-centric design, advanced automation, and global airspace compliance. Tailored for Part 25 transport aircraft and Part 121 operations, the G5000 PRIME will be a key enabler of the D328eco's mission to redefine regional air travel with efficiency, operational flexibility, and environmental responsibility.

"The D328eco is designed to lead the next era of regional aviation," stated Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. "By integrating Garmin's enhanced G5000 PRIME, we are equipping our aircraft with a future-ready flight deck that enhances performance, offers unmatched reliability, and ensures operational flexibility to meet the diverse needs of regional air travel."

"The G5000 PRIME offers a scalable, intuitive, and connected cockpit solution that provides Part 25 transport pilots increased functionality designed to simplify operations and maximize situational awareness," said Carl Wolf, Vice President, Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs and Support at Garmin. "We are excited to continue our relationship with Deutsche Aircraft and launch G5000 PRIME into the regional aircraft market on the advanced D328eco."

Next-Generation Flight Deck for a Next-Generation Aircraft

The G5000 PRIME's crew-centric design and open architecture allows for rapid adaptation to evolving technologies and mission needs. Key capabilities include:

  • NEXTGEN compliance with CPDLC, FANS 1/A+, ACARS, and Performance-Based Navigation (PBN)
  • Touchscreen interface with intelligent, context-sensitive displays
  • Runway Occupancy Awareness (ROA) and other advanced safety-enhancing tools
  • Fleet connectivity and integrated health monitoring for predictive maintenance
  • Proven reliability from over 30,000 Garmin flight decks in global service

As the D328eco programme advances, the G5000 PRIME will play a pivotal role in delivering a digitally connected, pilot-friendly, and sustainability-focused flight experience. Marking a significant milestone, Deutsche Aircraft has transitioned from the development phase to industrialisation-underscored by the unveiling of its first test aircraft, TAC 1 at the end of May 2025. This achievement highlights the programme's strong momentum toward entry into service in Q4 2027.

Attachments

  • Garmin G5000 Prime Flight Deck (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9c0b8f1-3a5b-414c-ae69-be4d3e7f2f94)
  • Deutsche Aircraft x Garmin G5000 Prime Flight Deck Announcement (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1abcca9-20be-409b-b210-703cf05cc354)


Deutsche Aircraft Gmbh pressoffice@deutscheaircraft.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
