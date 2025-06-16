Ahaan Solar, part of Airox Nigen Equipments, plans to start production from the first 600 MW phase of its 2 GW solar module factory in Haryana, India, by mid-2025. The facility will use tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to produce high-efficiency modules for domestic and export markets. From pv magazine India Ahaan Solar , the solar energy division of Airox Nigen Equipments, expects to begin production from the initial 600 MW phase of its planned 2 GW solar module manufacturing facility by mid-2025. The factory is being developed at a 17-acre renewable energy park in Haryana, ...

