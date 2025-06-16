Researchers in the Netherlands have identified all major solar power plants in the Dutch Province of Gelderland and have analyzed all of their spatial measures in an effort to assess their impact on landscape. They have specifically focused on land use competition, biodiversity, and landscape experience. Scientists from Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands have conducted a comparative case study of spatial measures in 46 Dutch solar power plants (SPPs). The spatial analysis resulted in the identification of 43 types of spatial measures, classified as either addressing competition, ...

