China Clean Expo 2026: Leveraging China's Booming Cleaning Market for Global Opportunities

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, is pleased to announce the opening of booth registration. Taking place from March 31st to April 3rd, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), this flagship event will once again gather industry leaders, innovators, and solution providers from across the global cleaning ecosystem under one roof.

According to recent industry report, the China cleaning services market was valued at over USD 65 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10%, reaching USD 100 billion by 2027. This rapid expansion is driven by a resurgence in the hospitality and commercial real estate industries and further supported by increasing demand for smart cleaning technologies, green building maintenance, and integrated facility management solutions.

With such promising market dynamics, CCE has proven to be the ideal platform for companies to connect, grow and learn. As part of Hotel & Shop Plus 2025, China's leading integrated exhibition for hospitality and commercial space, CCE 2025 welcomed 480+ cleaning companies to showcase cutting-edge cleaning products, equipment, and solutions. The broader HSP 2025 event covered a total exhibition area of 210,000 sqm, attracted 134,953 trade visitors, including 8,651 international attendees from 124 countries and regions, and hosted over 90 concurrent activities.

In addition to its impressive scale, CCE 2025 featured three specialized zones tailored to different product segments: Restroom Supplies Zone, Smart Cleaning Zone, and Environmental Sanitation Zone collectively showcased a wide range of solutions. Additionally, the International Brands Pavilion gathered leading global brands under one roof, offering unparalleled exposure to the Chinese market and facilitating cross-border collaborations. Building on this success, CCE 2026 will continue to build up more efficient zones for exhibitors to showcase their latest innovations and solutions.

"CCE has always been more than just an exhibition - it's a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and growth," said Helen Du, Director of CCE, "In 2025, we witnessed how the Chinese market continues to embrace cutting-edge solutions, digital transformation, and sustainability practices. With increasing cross-border collaborations and more favorable policies, we are confident that CCE will continue to elevate."

Taking place from March 31st to April 3rd, 2026, at SNIEC, CCE 2026 promises to build on this momentum. Save the date and book your space today at www.chinacleanexpo.com/en.

