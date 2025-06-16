Karviva Wellness: Karviva Named a Top Food & Beverage Brand of 2025 by RangeMe

Founder Dr. Angela Zeng Also Recognized by USA Today as a Top Woman Leader to Watch

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Karviva, the wellness beverage brand known for combining ancient healing wisdom with modern nutritional science, has been ranked #4 on RangeMe's Top Food & Beverage Brands of 2025. The announcement, featured in Mass Market Retailers (MMR), highlights Karviva's growing influence in the natural products space.

This year also brings an additional honor for founder Dr. Angela Zeng, who was recently named one of the Top 10 Women Leaders to Look Out for in 2025 by USA Today ( source ).

"I'm thrilled to share that Karviva has been selected as one of RangeMe's Top Brands in Food & Beverage (Number 4 on the list)! Being recognized among 250,000+ brands for driving strong buyer engagement is such an honor-and a testament to our mission of bringing wellness, sustainability, and innovation to store shelves," said Dr. Angela Zeng, Karviva's founder and CEO.

A standout favorite driving much of this recent momentum is Karviva's One Day Detox, Hydrate and Energy Boost kit, a curated wellness solution designed to revitalize, replenish, and energize the body. This convenient and plant-powered kit has gained strong interest among consumers and retail buyers alike. It is now available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4XQTQGZ .

RangeMe's Top 50 list, curated in partnership with MMR, is considered a leading industry benchmark. Brands are selected based on buyer interest and engagement through RangeMe's "Immediate Opportunity" campaigns-retailer-led initiatives that highlight innovation, sustainability, and supplier diversity.

These accolades arrive at a pivotal time for Karviva as the company prepares for new product launches and expanded retail partnerships. With increased national attention, Karviva is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of delivering clean, plant-based nutrition rooted in holistic wellness.

About Karviva

Karviva creates organic, non-GMO wellness beverages rich in antioxidants, prebiotic fiber, and plant-based nutrition. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and supported by modern science, the brand represents a fusion of heritage and innovation.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Zeng holds a Ph.D. in pathology from St. Louis University and brings a lifelong passion for holistic health to her leadership. In addition to the recent USA Today and RangeMe honors, she has been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Women's Business Development Center, and was featured in a 2021 Mid-America Emmy Award-winning documentary by the Higher Education Channel. She was also named a St. Louis Titan 100 in 2025.

