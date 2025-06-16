Selvaggio Style Boutique Introduces Retailtainment Experience Redefining How Women Shop Online

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Boutique owner Tiffany Selvaggio is bringing a fresh new energy to the world of online shopping. Through Selvaggio Style Boutique, she has introduced a "retailtainment" experience that merges fashion, friendship, and live shopping to help women feel their best inside and out.

Selvaggio's approach goes beyond selling clothes. Over the past decade, she has built an engaged, body-positive online community that values confidence as much as style. Now celebrating 10 years in business, her boutique has helped women add more than 100,000 pieces to their wardrobes, while creating a space that feels more like a sisterhood than a retail shop.

"At Selvaggio Style, we know our clients' favorite colors, prints, even their pets' names," said Tiffany Selvaggio, founder and owner. "That level of care is something you won't find at a big-box store, and it's why people keep coming back."

With a background in Business Management and a strong entrepreneurial legacy from her parents, Selvaggio launched the boutique from her garage while raising her children. What began as a personal solution to balance motherhood and independence has grown into a thriving business known for outstanding service, personalized attention, and meaningful community connections.

The boutique's new focus on live video shopping and interactive styling sessions marks its next evolution. "The right outfit can shift your entire day," Selvaggio said. "Clothing connects directly to how a woman feels when she walks into a room. That confidence is everything."

Selvaggio plans to continue growing the brand organically through word of mouth and community engagement, while mentoring other boutique owners who want to follow a similar path to independence and fulfillment.

Selvaggio Style Boutique remains a place where women not only find clothes that fit, but also find joy, encouragement, and belonging.

About Tiffany Selvaggio

Tiffany Selvaggio is the founder of Selvaggio Style Boutique and a coach for boutique owners across the country. With 10 years of experience in fashion retail and community building, she is passionate about helping women feel confident, comfortable, and empowered in their clothing and in their lives.

Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact

Organization: Selvaggio Style Boutique

Contact Person Name: Tiffany Selvaggio

Website: https://selvaggiostyle.com/

Email: Tiffany@selvaggiostyle.com

City: Holly Springs

State: NC

Country: United States

SOURCE: Selvaggio Style Boutique

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/selvaggio-style-boutique-introduces-retailtainment-experience-redefini-1039832